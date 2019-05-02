Photo Flash: A Class Act NY Presents SHREK: THE MUSICAL JR!

May. 2, 2019  

On Saturday and Sunday, April 6 & 7, A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, proudly presented Shrek: The Musical Jr. at the beautiful Off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Talented actors, ages 7-13, brought these beloved characters to life in four stellar performances.

Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director of A Class Act NY, produced this double-cast production of Shrek: The Musical Jr.

Shrek: The Musical Jr. was directed by Rebecca O'Sullivan, with music direction by Jon Nelson, and choreography by Taylor Wallace. It starred Ari Khavin and Finn Ryder as Shrek, Alex Vacchiano and Maddie Delbridge as Princess Fiona, and Joseph Gross and Annie Delbridge as Donkey.

The Happily Ever After Cast of Shrek: The Musical Jr. was as follows: Ari Khavin, Maddie Delbridge, Annie Delbridge, Gabriela Weinstein, M! addie Pilla, Sophia Levine, Albert Ward, Amber Ward, Michaela Rogers, Claire Pilla, Hudson Bauer, Chloe Irizarry, Amanda Grace Hawkins, Sofia Dall, Scarlett Samuels, Mia Pancoast, Peyton Gifis, Caris Kojima, Sanaa Alexandre, Izzy Samuels, Alexandra Rooney, Lily Takian, Brianna Haffenden, Savannah Haffenden, Olivia Takian, Julian Fowler, Ari Vanunu, Scarlett Mavrides, Jessenia De Jesus, and Avital Hermann.

The Once Upon a Time Cast of Shrek: The Musical Jr. was as follows: Finn Ryder, Alex Vacchiano, Joseph Gross, Hayden del Valle, Maddie Pilla, Sophia Levine, Victoria Collett, Mikayla Abbell, Priscilla Gaspari, Sydney Hirsch, Hudson Bauer, Narwhal Robinson-Hartley, Caroline Piccolo, Bailee Bucko, Olivia Simner, William Goldsman, Summer DeRose, Lily Yezdanian, Chloe Simner, Kaiden Roque, Arely Wyatt, Annabel Gilly, Francesca Collett, Elle Chevremont Baylor, Avery Brooks, Kaitlynn Ching, Samantha Santos, Avital Hermann, Isabella Gutin, and Lizzy Livings.

In the Fall, A Class Act NY will be putting up productions of FROZEN JR. for actors ages 7-13. Auditions will be held over three days on September 7, September 8 and September 9. Sign up for your free audition on their site.

Call A Class Act NY at 212-315-3010 or visit their website at www.AClassActNY.com for information about future productions, weekly classes, workshops, agent showcases, cabarets, Broadway camps, privates and more.

Michaela Rogers

Annie Delbridge and Ari Khavin

Gabriela Weinstein with Maddie Pilla, Izzy Samuels, Sanaa Alexandre, and Michaela Rogers

Peyton Gifis, Maddie Delbridge, Caris Kojima

Maddie Delbridge

Joseph Gross and Finn Ryder

Hayden del Valle and Sydney Hirsch

Summer DeRose, Alex Vacchiano, Lily Yezdanian

Joseph Gross and Chloe Simner

Alex Vacchiano, Joseph Gross, and Finn Ryder

Kaiden Roque, Priscilla Gaspari, Chloe Simner, Olivia Simner, Finn Ryder, NarwHal Robinson-Hartley, Francesca Collett, Sydney Hirsch, Summer DeRose, and Lily Yezdanian

Hayden del Valle and William Goldsman

Francesca Collett, Elle Chevremont Baylor, and Avery Brooks

Joseph Gross and Chloe Simner

Finn Ryder

Finn Ryder, William Goldsman, Kaitlynn Ching, Samantha Santos, AvitAl Hermann, and Lizzy Livings

Hayden del Valle

Mikayla Abbell with AvitAl Hermann, Lizzy Livings, Kaitlynn Ching, and Samantha Santos

Joseph Gross with Arely Wyatt, Annabel Gilly, and Kaiden Roque

Priscilla Gaspari

Sanaa Alexandre

Maddie Delbridge, Annie Delbridge, and Ari Khavin

Gabriela Weinstein

Claire Pilla, Maddie Pilla, Maddie Delbridge, and Ari Khavin

Scarlett Samuels, Gabriela Weinstein, and Mia Pancoast

Izzy Samuels, Lily Takian, and Alexandra Rooney

Kaiden Roque, Annabel Gilly, and Arely Wyatt

The Happily Ever After Cast

The Once Upon a Time Cast

 



