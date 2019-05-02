Photo Flash: A Class Act NY Presents SHREK: THE MUSICAL JR!

On Saturday and Sunday, April 6 & 7, A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, proudly presented Shrek: The Musical Jr. at the beautiful Off-Broadway Riverside Theatre. Talented actors, ages 7-13, brought these beloved characters to life in four stellar performances.

Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director of A Class Act NY, produced this double-cast production of Shrek: The Musical Jr.

Shrek: The Musical Jr. was directed by Rebecca O'Sullivan, with music direction by Jon Nelson, and choreography by Taylor Wallace. It starred Ari Khavin and Finn Ryder as Shrek, Alex Vacchiano and Maddie Delbridge as Princess Fiona, and Joseph Gross and Annie Delbridge as Donkey.

The Happily Ever After Cast of Shrek: The Musical Jr. was as follows: Ari Khavin, Maddie Delbridge, Annie Delbridge, Gabriela Weinstein, M! addie Pilla, Sophia Levine, Albert Ward, Amber Ward, Michaela Rogers, Claire Pilla, Hudson Bauer, Chloe Irizarry, Amanda Grace Hawkins, Sofia Dall, Scarlett Samuels, Mia Pancoast, Peyton Gifis, Caris Kojima, Sanaa Alexandre, Izzy Samuels, Alexandra Rooney, Lily Takian, Brianna Haffenden, Savannah Haffenden, Olivia Takian, Julian Fowler, Ari Vanunu, Scarlett Mavrides, Jessenia De Jesus, and Avital Hermann.

The Once Upon a Time Cast of Shrek: The Musical Jr. was as follows: Finn Ryder, Alex Vacchiano, Joseph Gross, Hayden del Valle, Maddie Pilla, Sophia Levine, Victoria Collett, Mikayla Abbell, Priscilla Gaspari, Sydney Hirsch, Hudson Bauer, Narwhal Robinson-Hartley, Caroline Piccolo, Bailee Bucko, Olivia Simner, William Goldsman, Summer DeRose, Lily Yezdanian, Chloe Simner, Kaiden Roque, Arely Wyatt, Annabel Gilly, Francesca Collett, Elle Chevremont Baylor, Avery Brooks, Kaitlynn Ching, Samantha Santos, Avital Hermann, Isabella Gutin, and Lizzy Livings.

In the Fall, A Class Act NY will be putting up productions of FROZEN JR. for actors ages 7-13. Auditions will be held over three days on September 7, September 8 and September 9. Sign up for your free audition on their site.

Call A Class Act NY at 212-315-3010 or visit their website at www.AClassActNY.com for information about future productions, weekly classes, workshops, agent showcases, cabarets, Broadway camps, privates and more.



Michaela Rogers



Annie Delbridge and Ari Khavin



Gabriela Weinstein with Maddie Pilla, Izzy Samuels, Sanaa Alexandre, and Michaela Rogers



Peyton Gifis, Maddie Delbridge, Caris Kojima



Maddie Delbridge



Joseph Gross and Finn Ryder



Hayden del Valle and Sydney Hirsch



Summer DeRose, Alex Vacchiano, Lily Yezdanian



Joseph Gross and Chloe Simner



Alex Vacchiano, Joseph Gross, and Finn Ryder



Kaiden Roque, Priscilla Gaspari, Chloe Simner, Olivia Simner, Finn Ryder, NarwHal Robinson-Hartley, Francesca Collett, Sydney Hirsch, Summer DeRose, and Lily Yezdanian



Hayden del Valle and William Goldsman



Francesca Collett, Elle Chevremont Baylor, and Avery Brooks



Joseph Gross and Chloe Simner



Finn Ryder



Finn Ryder, William Goldsman, Kaitlynn Ching, Samantha Santos, AvitAl Hermann, and Lizzy Livings



Hayden del Valle



Mikayla Abbell with AvitAl Hermann, Lizzy Livings, Kaitlynn Ching, and Samantha Santos



Joseph Gross with Arely Wyatt, Annabel Gilly, and Kaiden Roque



Priscilla Gaspari



Sanaa Alexandre



Maddie Delbridge, Annie Delbridge, and Ari Khavin



Gabriela Weinstein



Claire Pilla, Maddie Pilla, Maddie Delbridge, and Ari Khavin



Scarlett Samuels, Gabriela Weinstein, and Mia Pancoast



Izzy Samuels, Lily Takian, and Alexandra Rooney



Kaiden Roque, Annabel Gilly, and Arely Wyatt



The Happily Ever After Cast



The Once Upon a Time Cast





