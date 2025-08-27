Paradise Factory Theatre To Host Staged Reading Of NOVECENTO by Alessandro Baricco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paradise Factory Theatre will present a special staged reading of Alessandro Baricco's internationally acclaimed play Novecento on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM. Admission is free, with a suggested $25 donation to support production costs.

Directed by Lisa Milinazzo, the reading will feature a dynamic international ensemble, including Logan Schmucker, Jon Mykul Bowen, *Goran Popovich, *Rudaba Nasir, Alisa Mironova, *Youlim Nam, and Tenzin Lhase. (*Members of Actors' Equity Association.)

The evening will be enriched by live music, with performances by Felipe Rondontito (keyboards), Mike Irwin (trumpet), and Logan Schmucker (violin)-bringing Baricco's poetic meditation on art, identity, and the power of music to vivid life.

Originally written in 1994, Novecento tells the unforgettable story of a pianist who spends his entire life aboard an ocean liner, never setting foot on land. Blending myth and memory, the work explores themes of genius, isolation, and the transcendent language of music.