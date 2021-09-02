PaleyImpact Presents Fair Game: Opportunity and Equality For Women In Sports

The Paley Center has announced its latest PaleyImpact program, Fair Game: Creating Opportunity and Equality for Women in Sports, with some of the most successful and admired women in sports and sports media today. This program is part of the Paley Center's quarterly programming series of high-profile conversations to celebrate and amplify women's voices. The series is made possible by generous support from John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf.

The program is releasing on the Paley Center's YouTube channel on Thursday, September 2 at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT, featuring Sue Bird, 4x WNBA Champion; 5x Olympic Gold Medalist; Cofounder, TOGETHXR and Amy Trask, former CEO Oakland Raiders, and Analyst, CBS Sports; moderated by Michele Steele, ESPN veteran journalist of 10 years.

"The Paley Center for Media has a long-standing commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment. We are honored to lead these conversations and amplify the voices of exceptional women as they reach new heights in sports and sports media," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are grateful for the generous support from John H. Josephson and Carolina F. Zapf, as we shine a light on the issues faced by women in the industry."

"It was an honor and a pleasure to participate in this important conversation with leaders in the sports industry, and I thank the Paley Center for inviting me to do so," said Amy Trask, former CEO Oakland Raiders, and Analyst, CBS Sports.

"I am eager to be part of this conversation with so many respected female leaders in the sports industry. I commend the Paley Center for their commitment to amplifying women's voices, and I am proud to participate in this impactful discussion," said Sue Bird, 4x WNBA Champion; 5x Olympic Gold Medalist; Cofounder, TOGETHXR.

In the once male-dominated world of sports, women have broken long-standing barriers and shattered stereotypes on the field, the sidelines, and in the front office. Though some of the world's most famous and admired sports figures are women, women continue to receive less media attention than men in sports. Opportunities for women in the executive ranks, as coaches and in other key roles, also lag behind. This program will discuss how these issues reflect the systemic challenges that women face in all aspects of our society, and explore the media's role in providing a platform for raising awareness and making an impact on this issue.

The quarterly series is part of The Paley Center for Media's ongoing and long-standing commitment to promoting diverse voices in media and entertainment. As part of its quarterly Women's Series, past events include Paley Center's International Women's Day event, Choosing to Challenge: How Women Are Leading the Way, and Female Empowerment in the Age of The Handmaid's Tale, a discussion with the team behind the hit Hulu series. Similar programs have included the Paley Center's series about antisemitism; month-long celebrations of Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month; and programs addressing issues such as racial justice and social equality.

For more information and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.