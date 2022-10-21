PETER & THE WOLF Starring Isaac Mizrahi is Coming to Works & Process At The Guggenheim

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced the long await return of Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi

Saturday, December 10 & Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1 pm, 2:30 pm & 4 pm

Tickets $35, Choose What You Pay

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic, accompanied by Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson, Associate Conductor, The Knights. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart. No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

(libra) has directed numerous theatrical productions and operas including a 2014 production of The Magic Flute at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Mizrahi has worked extensively in the theater both as a performer and a designer of sets and costumes. He was the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He has been a leader in the fashion industry for nearly 30 years and currently serves as the Chief Designer for the IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi and Isaac Mizrahi Live! collections. He hosted his own television talk show for five years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and television. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. He performs cabaret across the country and will be appearing at Café Carlyle January 21-February 8, 2020.

Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, John Heginbotham (choreography) graduated from The Juilliard School in 1993, and was a member of Mark Morris Dance Group (1998-2012). In 2011, he founded Dance Heginbotham, which has been presented and commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Duke Performances, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others. John received a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship and in June 2014, he was awarded the Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. John is currently a Research Fellow at the National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron (NCCAkron), was awarded a 2017/18 New York City Center Choreography Fellowship, was a 2016 Fellow at NYU's Center for Ballet and the Arts, and is a two-time recipient of the Jerome Robbins Foundation New Essential Works (NEW) Fellowship (2010, 2012). Sought-after as a freelance choreographer, John's current projects include a new commission for The Washington Ballet, 2019; the Tony Award-winning Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish (premiere at Bard Summerscape, 2015; St. Ann's Warehouse, 2018; Broadway, 2019); and John Adams' Girls of the Golden West, directed by Peter Sellars (San Francisco Opera, 2017; Dutch National Opera, 2019). John is the Director of the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble, and is a founding teacher of Dance for PD, an ongoing collaboration between the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson Group.

Michael P. Atkinson

(conductor) is a distinguished composer/arranger/conductor/instrumentalist based in New York City. Credits and collaborations include Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck, William Kentridge, New York Philharmonic, Amsterdam Sinfonietta, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, International Contemporary Ensemble, BalletCollective, Metropolitan Museum of Art, among many others. With Mikael Karlsson, Michael co-composed a new score for Coppèlia, choreographed and directed by Jessica Wright and Morgann Runacre-Temple for Scottish Ballet, which premiered to wide critical acclaim at the 75th anniversary Edinburgh International Festival. Coppèlia will premiere in London at Sadler's Wells in 2023. Michael is Associate Conductor of The Knights, and has appeared as guest conductor of New York City Ballet, the Orlando Philharmonic, and has lead numerous recording projects. Michael has conducted the world premieres of 7 ballets, including Year of the Rabbit and Everywhere We Go by Justin Peck, both of which were presented at Works & Process.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 10 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.