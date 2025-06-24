PETER DOYLE'S INCREDIBLE HEAD to be Presented at Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Durnmoose Entertainment will present the world premiere of Peter Doyle's Incredible Head, a new play by David Andrew Laws (Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Attack! of the Killer Man from the Sun!). The production will be presented as part of the Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Play Festival at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Friday July 11th at 8pm, Saturday July 19th at 5pm, and Sunday July 27th at 8pm with a talkback to follow.

Tickets ($23) are available for advance purchase online, and should be purchased using the code HEAD25. Peter Doyle's Incredible Head will be presented in a ninety-minute performance block alongside Howard Lempkin, Jr.'s Breaking the Chain and Hang It Up by Taina Carrion-Perez. This production will be the directorial debut of Xandra Abney (the Kobold Show!, When We Last Left Our Heroes) and will star Stephen Solomon, Nick Freedson, and Gene Soo.

The play is a three-hander comedy where realism and absurdity collide. Phillip thinks he's going to an anonymous hook-up but ends up being introduced to an incredible, magical, disembodied head. Themes of this piece include bodily autonomy, self-fulfillment, and the consequences of misleading bathroom graffiti.

David Andrew Laws (he/they) is a Brooklyn-based bard. Founder of Durnmoose Entertainment and founding artistic director of Hamlet Isn't Dead. Co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern and playwright of Attack! of the Killer Man from the Sun!. Game designer (Pigou, Eight Days in Heaven), performer (Drunk Shakespeare off-Broadway), producer (F***ed Up Fairytales, A Night of Drama, the Kobold Show!), poet (Poems My Dad Wrote Before I Was Born and Ones I Wrote After He Died). For more, visit davidandrewlaws.com.

Xandra Abney (she/they) is a producer, performer, and all-around collaborator. She is a managing partner at Durnmoose Entertainment, and has a particular love for interactive experiences, uplifting femme & LGBTQ+ stories, and all things nerd-adjacent. You can hear her voice in I Fell In Love With a Video Nasty wherever you get your podcasts, and find her everywhere online @astrallyalex. Other selected credits: the Kobold Show! (Producer/NYC Fringe); A Night of Drama (Associate Producer/NYC, London, & Edinburgh Fringe); She Takes Flight (Co-Producer; NYC) Icarus (Sarah); Beware the Box Folk (Jamie); The Twenty-Sided Tavern (Game Master/Tavern Keeper), Peekaboo (Hulda)

Durnmoose Entertainment is an award-winning production company that synthesizes decades of live event experience into the essentials. At our heart, we are creative consultants specializing in rewrites, branding, and logistics. But we also offer expertise re: budgeting, marketing, publicity, casting, networking, and so much more all in a bespoke package for your project's needs. Long-term or short-term, let us elevate your experience with intention, integrity, and joy. Current projects: A Night of Drama (Edinburgh Fringe), the Kobold Show! (NYC), F***ed Up Fairytales (NYC).

