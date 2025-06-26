PETER DOYLE’S INCREDIBLE HEAD World Premiere Extended at The Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of Peter Doyle’s Incredible Head, the newest comedy from David Andrew Laws (Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, Attack! of the Killer Man from the Sun!), has been extended through July 31 at The Chain Theatre’s Summer One-Act Play Festival due to popular demand.

Starring Stephen Solomon, Nick Freedson, and Gene Soo—with Jaxin Hruby understudying—the production marks the directorial debut of Xandra Abney (The Kobold Show!, When We Last Left Our Heroes), managing partner of producing company Durnmoose Entertainment.

A heartfelt romp where realism and absurdity collide, Peter Doyle’s Incredible Head follows Phillip, who thinks he’s headed to an anonymous hook-up—only to be introduced to a magical, disembodied head. Exploring themes of bodily autonomy, self-fulfillment, and the consequences of misleading bathroom graffiti, this genre-defying new work will be presented in 90-minute performance blocks alongside fellow festival productions.

Peter Doyle’s Incredible Head will appear with Breaking the Chain by Howard Lempkin, Jr. and Hang It Up by Taina Carrion-Perez on Friday, July 11 at 8pm, Saturday, July 19 at 5pm, and Sunday, July 27 at 8pm (with a post-show talkback). It will also run with The Secret by Judith Ruskay Rabinor and Where There’s a Will by Megan Kemple on Saturday, July 12 at 8pm, Thursday, July 17 at 6:30pm, and Thursday, July 31 at 8pm (with a post-show talkback).

Performances take place at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are $23 and available at bit.ly/head2025, with livestreaming options also available. Audiences can use the code “HEAD25” when purchasing tickets.

Comments

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...