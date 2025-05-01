Opera Saratoga To Host SONGS OF TRAVEL At The Mansion Of Saratoga And Festival Artist Portraits At Saratoga Winery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer's festival will feature two different concert series at beautiful Saratoga venues, with delicious food and drinks.

First, on June 1, Opera Saratoga's Festival Artists will perform hits from the Great American Songbook at the Mansion of Saratoga.

This concert, entitled “Songs of Travel” features 18 rising star singers who will transport you all around the world with songs and arias while you enjoy the beautiful back deck of the Mansion of Saratoga and a delicious lunch or dinner provided by chef Rick Bieber during the show. Those who purchase elite tickets in the front rows will be treated to a complimentary beverage and a special treat! Swoon to songs from musicals and jazz standards like “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” “The Trolley Song,” “Surrey with a Fringe” and even “Defying Gravity”.

Performances at 12pm and 5pm, house opens 1 hour before for the buffet. Tickets start at $95 with a buffet meal, and premium tickets are $125.

Next, on June 4 and 11, Festival Artists will sing the music that made them want to become singers at the Saratoga Winery

Opera Saratoga has the second oldest young artist training program in the nation!

Catch rising opera singers as they delve deep into who they are in musical portraits of their own making. Each concert features 9 festival artists in their most core repertoire, from operatic arias to cultural songs to their own compositions. June 4th is emceed and coached by Amy Burton, Lake George Opera Festival Artist alumna and Metropolital Opera soprano, returning to Opera Saratoga to mentor the singers. June 11 is emceed and coached by Peter Kazaras, Metropolitan Opera tenor and emeritus director of UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music. Join us for two incredible evenings of discovery and musical-soul-searching at the stunning Saratoga Winery, while you enjoy food and beverages.

Performances at 7pm. General admission at $35. Food and drink is extra.

For tickets, visit www.operasaratoga.org or call the Proctors Box Office at 518-346-6204.

