Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience

Off the Lane presents the world premiere NYC workshop of Hootenanny Tonight! A Folk Music Experience.

Join for an interactive evening of community and traditional folk and hootenanny tunes inspired by the songbook: Hootenanny Tonight! by James F. Leisy. You may laugh, you may cry, but you'll definitely hoot and holler.

The show features a story by Sophie Brubaker, book by Sophie Brubaker and Ciera Miller, music & lyrics from Hootenanny Tonight! by James F. Leisy with additional music & lyrics by Sophie Brubaker.

The production is directed by Ciera Miller and staged managed by Fatou Krubally, and the company features Sophie Brubaker, Emma Harlow, Jack Supan, Ryan Gerberding, Jason Curtis Rivera, Josh Romeo, and Kathy Day.

The production will take place on September 29th and 30th at 8pm ET at Meaux Space in Chelsea, NYC.