Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience

You may laugh, you may cry, but you'll definitely hoot and holler.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 2 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo 3 The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!
New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October Photo 4 New Federal Theatre To Hold 53rd Anniversary Celebration in October

Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience

Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience

Off the Lane presents the world premiere NYC workshop of Hootenanny Tonight! A Folk Music Experience.

Join for an interactive evening of community and traditional folk and hootenanny tunes inspired by the songbook: Hootenanny Tonight! by James F. Leisy. You may laugh, you may cry, but you'll definitely hoot and holler.

The show features a story by Sophie Brubaker, book by Sophie Brubaker and Ciera Miller, music & lyrics from Hootenanny Tonight! by James F. Leisy with additional music & lyrics by Sophie Brubaker.

The production is directed by Ciera Miller and staged managed by Fatou Krubally, and the company features Sophie Brubaker, Emma Harlow, Jack Supan, Ryan Gerberding, Jason Curtis Rivera, Josh Romeo, and Kathy Day.

The production will take place on September 29th and 30th at 8pm ET at Meaux Space in Chelsea, NYC.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th A Photo
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the creative teams for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, at New World Stages. Learn more about the teams here!

2
MS. REBEL Comes to United Solo Festival in October Photo
MS. REBEL Comes to United Solo Festival in October

Join Mehrnaz Mohammadi on a courageous, hilarious, intimate journey from Tehran to Montreal in Ms. Rebel at the United Solo Festival. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
BEST FRIENDS Will Have a Return Engagement at the 14th Street Y Photo
BEST FRIENDS Will Have a Return Engagement at the 14th Street Y

Following a sold-out run at Rattlestick theater, the return engagement of award-winning Israeli playwright Anat Gov's BEST FRIENDS has been announced.

4
The Cell Theater Extends COMMUNION for Additional Week Photo
The Cell Theater Extends COMMUNION for Additional Week

After selling out all initially scheduled performances, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre in association with Spin Cycle will present an additional week of performances of their developmental production of COMMUNION, written and performed by Matthew LaBanca and directed by Kira Simring.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Origin's "Opening Night" Season Launch Event
Origin Theatre (9/17-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unity Fest
Rubulad (9/23-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You