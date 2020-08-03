Off The Lane EMPOWER ARTISTS Fundraiser Featuring Daniel Quadrino, Rachel Sarah Mount and More Surpasses 5k Goal

On Thursday, July 30th, 2020, New York City non-profit, Off The Lane, held its first annual "Empower Artists" fundraiser event. The event hosted by Radio Disney Country's Betsy Spina featured performances from Broadway/Theater favorites like Daniel Quadrino, Marty Thomas, and Rachel Sarah Mount. The event also featured performances from Lisa Ramey (The Voice) and two-time Grammy nominee, Billy Gilman (The Voice). In addition to the incredible performances, the night also featured exclusive interviews with theater and film artists, including Emmy award-winning writer, Kevin Del Aguila, Paige Fraser, Tanairi Vazquez, Hannah Cruz and more.

The event surpassed its fundraising goal and raised over six thousand dollars. The money raised will go directly to Off The Lane's programming and efforts of continuing to be a leading provider of resources for young artists.

Anyone who missed the event can go to www.offthelane.org and make a one-time donation of any amount to receive the link to the recorded event.

For more information about the programs available from Off The Lane, including the Mentorship Program, Speaker Series, and BOOST program, visit www.offthelane.org.

