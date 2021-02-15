ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD To Receive Official Virtual Premiere This July

This July, One Empire, Under God - written and produced by Anthony J. Piccione and directed by Andres Gallardo Bustillo - will receive its world premiere as a virtual theatrical production via Zoom, in advance of its live stage debut in NYC.

Set in the far distant future, One Empire, Under God is an epic, dystopian drama in two-acts which tells the story of how an emotionally disturbed young man - with the help of virtual media technology - is able to rise to political power by inciting an uprising against America's openly atheist president, and subverting democratic and military rule throughout Western civilization, paving the way for him and his descendants to rule for generations to come. Every step toward a more perfect union is followed by an enormous reactionary backlash. That historical trend remains very much alive in the future, as seen in this provocative critique of nationalism, imperialism, and religious extremism.

An ongoing fundraising campaign was launched via Patreon on July 4th, 2020 to bring the show to an Off-Broadway stage in NYC when venues reopen, followed by a dramatic reading via Zoom on October 16th exclusively for Patreon members and invited guests. This July 2021 virtual production - with much of the original cast from the October reading slated to return - will mark the official premiere of One Empire, Under God to the general public, with plans being made to bring the production to a physical theater in NYC as soon as possible, after the virtual production.

Attendees may pay as much or as little as they wish to purchase tickets, with a minimum recommended purchase of $25. Proceeds will go toward offsetting the production costs for the show's upcoming NYC stage production when NYC venues reopen.

Learn more by visiting www.patreon.com/oneempireundergod.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-empire-under-god-a-virtual-theatrical-experience-tickets-125758151015