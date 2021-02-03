Next Performance Of The TALKING IT OUT Virtual Play Festival's 2020-21 Season To Stream in March

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tune in on March 20th, 2021 at 7pm EST.

Feb. 3, 2021  
On March 20th, 2021 at 7pm EST, the 2nd performance of the 2020-2021 season of the Talking It Out virtual play festival will be held.

Tickets are available now at www.eventbrite.com/e/111853867930. Admission to the event is free of charge. However, attendees are encouraged to make a donation, if they are able to do so. For each donation received, half of it will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, while the other half will be evenly distributed amongst the playwrights, actors & director.

Talking It Out is an ongoing virtual theatre festival dedicated to promoting mental health awareness. Founded by award-winning writer & producer Anthony J. Piccione, the first Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. At the time of the initial readings, Michael D'Antoni wrote a rave review of the event for Five-Star Arts Journals, describing it as having "nothing less than pure, unadulterated, genuine, unpretentious focus on the agonies and anguish of mental illness, while also celebrating the triumphs and accomplishments over those living with, or those living with someone who suffers from mental health issues."

Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival of short plays presented online via Zoom. Every 4 months, 5 short plays will be presented by an ensemble of actors from different corners of the world, all sharing a common goal of highlighting various issues of mental illness - ranging from anxiety, depression, autism, ADHD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, and more.

The plays featured in this edition of Talking It Out are Because by Marcus Gorman, The Silence of My Lonely Room by Scott C. Sickles, Joint Adventure by Steven Hayet, Glass Slipper by Molly Peterson, and Warpaholics Anonymous by Russell Nichols.

The cast includes Haley L.R. Anderson, Charlotte J. Bradshaw, Gemia Foo, Sebastian Hagelstein, Alexis Kurtz, Florimond Le Goupil-Maier, Francis Mabborang, Beatrice Manfredi, Rayah Martin, Travis John Martin, Roberto Ramos & Marc Verzatt

To learn more, attendees can follow along on Facebook and Instagram @talkingitoutfest.


