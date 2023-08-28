New Musical A GOOD DAY Will Be Presented By Shawnee Playhouse

Performances run September 9-24.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show Photo 2 Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo 4 TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City

New Musical A GOOD DAY Will Be Presented By Shawnee Playhouse

New Musical A GOOD DAY Will Be Presented By Shawnee Playhouse

Inspired by the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind, Eric B. Sirota's new uplifting musical in development to be showcased Sept. 9 - Sept. 24.

A Good Day, an original and uplifting musical, by playwright/composer, Eric B. Sirota, will be presented by The Shawnee Playhouse from September 9th through September 24th. Directed by Midge McClosky, this authentic musical illuminates the therapeutic and healing powers of music, art and movement on the splintered and fragmented lives of two families that are intertwined through past loves and tragic losses. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance highlights the importance of creative expression on the human experience, as the characters attempt to navigate their fractured existences through the incessant ripple effects and impact that Alzheimer's Disease and the loss of a loved one have on those around them.

This musical centers on long forgotten moments and passions that are reawakened for a widowed artist, Sam, who is thrust back into the life of Suzanna, his childhood girlfriend, his first love, his muse, a cellist who spurned him over 50 years ago, and whose mind is declining from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. After the death of their mother, Sam's grown children have aspirations that their father, immobilized by grief, will find the desire to paint again. Simultaneously, Suzanna's grown children long for their mother to speak their names and remember who they are. Through a chance discovery, both journeys become woven together, and the heartfelt impact that it has upon everyone is simply cathartic and inspirational, where both families can dare to imagine the possibility of a good day.

The Shawnee Playhouse's production of A Good Day will feature top talent from the Tri-State area. This stellar cast stars Dirk Marks as Sam, Maureen Card as Suzanna, Marissa Rachjaibun as Sophie, Erik Sparks as David, Ben Salinas as Paul, and Krista Hulsizer as Margaret. Supporting cast includes Julia Hodnik as Anne, Luke Swierczek as Michael, Laurel Cameron as Young Suzanna, Gaetano Stone as Young Sam.

The production crew for A Good Day includes a veteran team: Midge McClosky (Executive Director of The Shawnee Playhouse) is the director of this production; Todd Deen, music director and pianist,; Ethan Custard on cello; Jack Tang, choreographer; Krista Hulsizer, stage manager; Marissa Rachjaibun, set designer and scenic painter; Cara London, specialty scenic painter; and Eric Uhler, Grant Wagner, and Ryan Cook will be in charge of set construction.

The book, music and lyrics were written by Eric B. Sirota (EricSirota.com). He studied musical composition in college and is also an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. A Good Day is his fifth full-length musical. His first, Frankenstein, a sweeping romantic musical based on Mary Shelley's novel, played Off-Broadway in New York for three years, and was then adapted for screen and is now streaming on-demand. His musical "Your Name on My Lips" had two productions at Theatre for the New City in NY, where Sirota was a resident playwright.

Eric Sirota's father had Alzheimer's, and in his last years, the only way to reach him was through music, singing songs he knew earlier in life. "I decided I wanted to write a musical touching on the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind," said Sirota. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency, and there he wrote A Good Day. It was initially developed during the pandemic with virtual readings, dramaturgy and workshops, and this past December, Write Act Repertory presented a staged-reading at the Actors Temple Theatre in NYC. Last year, A Good Day was the winner of the Shawnee Playwrights Series, where two of Sirota's other musicals had previously been finalists; and A Good Day continues its development with this showcase production.

Showtimes and dates are as follows:
2 pm: September 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th
8 pm: September 9th, 16th, and 23rd
$19.00 Adult, $16.00 Senior, $12.00 Children under 17 years old
For information or to reserve tickets, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093. For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit their website at Click Here.

A Good Day's website: AGoodDayMusical.com




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Photos: The Vole Sisters Bring DEAD TIME BEFORE BED TIME to The Peoples Improv Theater Photo
Photos: The Vole Sisters Bring DEAD TIME BEFORE BED TIME to The Peoples Improv Theater

Do you like comedy séances that start early in the evening? Early enough to pop into on your way home from work? Get some DEAD TIME BEFORE BED TIME with THE VOLE SISTERS (cue thunderclap) at the PIT (OF DESPAIR) this Tuesday, August 29th!

2
DELECTABLE DICEPHALOUS NONSENSE to Premiere with Lighthouse Ladies A NIGHT OF UNSTAGEABLE Photo
DELECTABLE DICEPHALOUS NONSENSE to Premiere with Lighthouse Ladies' A NIGHT OF UNSTAGEABLE WORKS

Lighthouse Ladies LLC has announced that Daniel Oliver Lee's Delectable Dicephalous Nonsense will be part of the selected experimental theatre pieces in 'A Night of Unstageable Works'.

3
Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain T Photo
Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater

Hats Off Productions is currently presenting The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Luis-Daniel Morales. This captivating play, filled with love, betrayal, addiction, and forgiveness, will be staged at The Chain Theatre through September 2, 2023. Check out production photos here!

4
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep Photo
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep

New Ambassadors Theatre Co., recently declared a 'stalwart part of the off-off-Broadway scene', will present two full-length plays in repertory, alternating schedules from September 7th until September 24th at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 8-Track Throwback: The Remix
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# geregreg
LeoELALRS (2/13-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Musicals
Green Fig Piano Bar (4/10-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You