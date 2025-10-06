New Music Theatre Project to Present PREMIERE NIGHT 2025 Featuring Two New Works in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Music Theatre Project will present two world premieres as part of PREMIERE NIGHT 2025: a "concept quartet" by Erika Ji and a new chamber opera by Noah Magnus. The premieres will take place November 6th, 2025 at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in New York City. Admission will be free and open to the public.

New Music Theatre Project announces the world premieres of two new works: FOUR; INTERWOVEN, a concept quartet by Erika Ji that explores the tension between the vibrant self and the powerful collective, and DEATH OF THE MOUSE, a new chamber opera by composer and librettist Noah Magnus about animals and people trying to coexist in urban environments.

"In FOUR; INTERWOVEN, a concept quartet by Erika Ji, four musician-storytellers explore the tension between the vibrant self and the powerful collective by interweaving their unique voices and instruments. What are the beautiful and terrible things about being individual (unique, unbearably light, alone) or being together (spiritually connected, conforming, relying)? Blending folk band with musical theatre and choral music, composition with devising and improvising, FOUR; INTERWOVEN explores what it means to choose love and togetherness, especially when it's hard. Vocalist-musicians Matthew Billman, Cooper Baldwin, Lian Kelmann, and Ji form the quartet. Direction is by Andrew Strano."

"In the chamber opera DEATH OF THE MOUSE, Noah Magnus employs both raucous humor and bittersweet tragedy to show how the search for meaning unfolds amidst the chaos of urban life. Through a blend of surreal characters including a frustrated woman on an unexpected date, a mysterious fiddler, freeloading squirrels, and a vulnerable mouse; the opera crafts a vivid journey filled with wit and heart. Featuring singers Zach Crowle, Emily Hughes, Melaina Mills, and Jake Rivera, the piece will feature a six-piece chamber ensemble conducted by Ryan Shirar. Staging is by Daniel Seth."

The evening will also feature a performance from Elle Gurevich with a sneak preview of her new musical KID OF NEW YORK, currently being developed by NMTP.

The world premieres of FOUR; INTERWOVEN and DEATH OF THE MOUSE will be November 6th, 2025 at 7PM at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music at 450 West 37th Street. The concert will be completely free and open to the general public.

Seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis: doors will open at 6:30PM.