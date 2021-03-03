Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Comedy TILL THERE WAS YOU To Receive Virtual Reading March 12

TILL THERE WAS YOU is a new romantic comedy with a twist by Raven Petretti.

Mar. 3, 2021  

New Comedy TILL THERE WAS YOU To Receive Virtual Reading March 12

Strange Bird Productions presents a virtual reading of TILL THERE WAS YOU a new romantic comedy with a twist by Raven Petretti, at 7:15pm on Friday, March 12th as part of the Front Row Fringe Festival. Tickets are available here, through Eventbrite.

TILL THERE WAS YOU is a classic tale: Boy meets girl, girl falls for boy, boy and girl go from bliss to break-up and - six years later - run into each other again. But boy is married, and boy has kids... And boy are they in trouble, because boy still likes girl (and girl likes him, too).

Drama Desk winner Wayne Wilcox*, best known as Marty in Gilmore Girls and Gordon in RENT the movie, leads as the married - but smitten - Darren opposite Hannah Beck's* (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea) love-torn Paige in this 90-minute exploration of the obstacles we're willing to overcome to keep true love alive. Eddie Capuano* (My Big Gay Italian Funeral), Paeton Chavis (Indiana Rep's The Town Mouse/The Country Mouse)* support as the best friends a girl can have, and Jessica Noboa* (IRT's The Trade Federation), as the worn out wife, round out the cast. Allen MacLeod directs.

*(Member of Actors Equity)

More information about TILL THERE WAS YOU and Strange Bird Productions can be found here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Is My Life Pillow
Jazz Hands Mug
Courtney Reed: Broadway Babe T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
IASNY Presents Saviana Stanescus BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW on Demand Photo

IASNY Presents Saviana Stanescu's BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW on Demand

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Co-Presents THE THIRD SEDER: A Yiddish Passover Celebr Photo

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Co-Presents THE THIRD SEDER: A Yiddish Passover Celebration

Fusion Theatre NYC Presents NO EXIT Photo

Fusion Theatre NYC Presents NO EXIT

Apples And Oranges Arts Announces The Inaugural Class Of THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Photo

Apples And Oranges Arts Announces The Inaugural Class Of THEatre ACCELERATOR: New Reality Edition


More Hot Stories For You

  • Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Announces BACH TO BASICS Virtual Concert
  • Ahava Theatre Company Launches Its Education Program
  • Rogue Theater Festival is Open For Submissions
  • Creativity, Commitment and Community Enable Broadway Training Center to Thrive Amid Pandemic