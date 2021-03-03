New Comedy TILL THERE WAS YOU To Receive Virtual Reading March 12

Strange Bird Productions presents a virtual reading of TILL THERE WAS YOU a new romantic comedy with a twist by Raven Petretti, at 7:15pm on Friday, March 12th as part of the Front Row Fringe Festival. Tickets are available here, through Eventbrite.

TILL THERE WAS YOU is a classic tale: Boy meets girl, girl falls for boy, boy and girl go from bliss to break-up and - six years later - run into each other again. But boy is married, and boy has kids... And boy are they in trouble, because boy still likes girl (and girl likes him, too).

Drama Desk winner Wayne Wilcox*, best known as Marty in Gilmore Girls and Gordon in RENT the movie, leads as the married - but smitten - Darren opposite Hannah Beck's* (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea) love-torn Paige in this 90-minute exploration of the obstacles we're willing to overcome to keep true love alive. Eddie Capuano* (My Big Gay Italian Funeral), Paeton Chavis (Indiana Rep's The Town Mouse/The Country Mouse)* support as the best friends a girl can have, and Jessica Noboa* (IRT's The Trade Federation), as the worn out wife, round out the cast. Allen MacLeod directs.

*(Member of Actors Equity)

More information about TILL THERE WAS YOU and Strange Bird Productions can be found here.