New American Drama THE TRUNK To Premiere At The Flea

Writer's Desk Entertainment will present the World Premiere of THE TRUNK, a new play by Jon Seresi. Directed by Anthony Misiano, performances begin March 28 at The Flea.

In THE TRUNK, a charming curmudgeon recently diagnosed with dementia enlists his Best Friend's son to help him sort through the contents of his New York apartment while he can still recall their significance. With wit and wisdom, THE TRUNK explores the choices we make in living and in dying.

THE TRUNK runs March 28 - April 12 with performances Wednesday - Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. It will be performed in The Siggy at The Flea (20 Thomas St, New York, NY 10007). Tickets are $40, available at thetrunkplay.com

THE TRUNK stars David John Philips, Luke Surretsky and Maggie Champagne. The Production Team includes Scott Aronow (scenic designer), Annie Garrett-Larsen (lighting), Matthew Palmer (stage manager) and Trey Blevins (props).

Jon Seresi, born in Washington, DC and now living in New York, is a graduate of the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) and one of the last students of the great American acting teacher Sandy Meisner. Mr. Seresi first appeared on screen in Tim Burton's Batman, after which he went on to star or costar in a number of American and British films and television projects. Seresi added writing to his resume in 2020 with his first play, THE TRUNK. Which was featured in the 2024 Rogue Theater Festival at The Flea Theater in NYC. His second play, ARMOR, the story of a drag queen and a good-looking boy is currently in development. GOODNESS, a limited streaming series about Mae West, marks his first venture into screenwriting, collaborating with Tim Malachosky, the close friend and personal assistant to Miss West for the last 20 years of her life.

Anthony Misiano is a multi-hyphenate living in New York City. His one man stage show I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD, co-produced by The Wild Project, received rave reviews and his short films have garnered awards at festivals around the globe. When not directing, he works primarily as an actor and editor in indie film, TV, commercials and voice over, having had roles in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, TURN: Washington's Spies, as John Wilkes Booth in Legends & Lies, and as Nikola Tesla in American Genius among others.

