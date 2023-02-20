Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Ambassador's HEARTBROKE FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend

HEARTbroke 2023 begins on Wednesday, February 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Clean up on aisle love! That's what this festival of short plays is all about. In this curated selection of new work, New Ambassadors Theatre Company brings to the stage tales of what it means to risk it all for love, only to find yourself in a heap on the floor, left behind like dusty Valentine's Day cards and discounted candy.

If you have suffered through a dating app debacle, a romantic encounter where the elements conspire against you, a relationship that feels like a trap, or a broken heart from a love that just wasn't meant to be, this festival has something you can relate to.

Artistic Director David Adam Gill, Associate Artistic Director Jennifer Downes, and Festival Chair Maile Binion are excited to be bringing this diverse group of pieces to the stage as the first New Ambassadors Theatre offering for the 2023 season.

HEARTbroke 2023 is composed of seven short plays: "How to Break Up While Drunk" by Jennifer Downes, "This Burning Fire" by Caitland Winsett, "Any Port in a Storm" by Aly Kantor, "Eugene and Oliver Back at the White Horse Tavern" by David Adam Gill, "Compatible-ish" by John Peña Griswold, "Closets" by Mark Corallo, and "Flooded" by Jess Sennie.

New Ambassadors Theatre Company is a not-for-profit collective of artists engaged in robustly investigating and supporting new works. The company relies on the cumulative power of its multi-disciplinary and diverse artists to enable inspiring, boundary-pushing, and radically inclusive theater. "New Ambassadors Theatre Company is quickly becoming a theatrical force to be reckoned with. This is a group that has a little engine-that-could attitude and a company of talent that is beginning to develop a reputation for consistently delivering fine work." says Edward Medina, of TheatreReviewNYC.

HEARTbroke 2023 is made possible partly through a grant from NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program).

HEARTbroke 2023 begins on Wednesday, February 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 26. HEARTbroke 2023 features 7 short plays, with a performance schedule of Wednesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday at 2 pm. Performances are at The Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, between 9th and 10th Ave). Tickets HEARTbroke 2023 is $35, inclusive of fees. Tickets can be purchased online via NewAmbassadorsTheatre.com. Running time for each program is 90 minutes with one intermission.




