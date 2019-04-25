New 42nd Street and The New Victory Theater Announce 2019 Victory Dance

Victory Dance at The New Victory Theater, which provides free performances and arts education for NYC kids over the summer, returns July 10 - 26, 2019. Presented on the stage of a historic jewel box theater, every dance is introduced by New Victory Teaching Artists and Education staff, and followed by guided activities to help kids think creatively and try a little choreography from their seats. At the end of the program, audience members will have the opportunity to ask the choreographers and dancers questions about their work.

Sharing the New Victory stage in a mixed bill of the City's most acclaimed dance companies and soloists, this year's roster includes American Ballet Theatre, Ty Defoe, The Chase Brock Experience, Brian Brooks Moving Company, Passion Fruit Dance Company, Preeti Vasudevan's Thresh, Caleb Teicher & Company, BalletNext, Elisa Monte Dance, Wendy Whelan & Brian Brooks, Trisha Brown Dance Company and A.I.M.

Now in its seventh season, Victory Dance has partnered with a total of 61 dance companies who share the Theater's mission to celebrate the art form and inspire young people to embrace live performing arts. Designed to serve New York City students enrolled in NYC Department of Education summer school enrichment programs, such as Summer Arts Institute, subsidized day camps and social service agencies, Victory Dance offers:

FREE tickets to daytime dance performances in a historic theater

FREE Talk-Backs with Victory Dance choreographers and companies

FREE dance-related workshops, held at the school or camp facility before or after students' visit to the theater, to deepen students' viewing experiences

FREE New Victory School Tool Resource Guides to support further exploration of the art form in the students' day-to-day curriculum

This summertime series, which reaches more than 4,000 NYC kids, mirrors the education programs The New Victory Theater provides to over 35,000 students throughout each school year. The New Victory Theater looks forward to sharing live dance performance on stage, exploring the art form in classrooms and building relationships that will have an impact on NYC kids from summer to summer.

