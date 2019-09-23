NY Summerfest's DAUGHTER OF SOCIETY Opens This Week

NY Summerfest presents Daughter of Society, a new musical, September 24, 25, 28 at the Hudson Guild Theater located at 441 West 26th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

Should Chelsea lower her shoulders, roll in with her partner and make an uncomfortable union work, or should she take a chance on herself? Daughter of Society is the story of Chelsea's interior life brought forward as she hears the voices of Her Fantasy, Her Unconscious, and Her Man. The Voices encompass love, disillusion, dreams, defiance, joy, confidence, shame, solitude, and betrayal.

With book, music, and lyrics by Marjorie Frank, and directed and choreographed by Elizabeth Troxler, this new musical is sung-through and uniquely interpreted through dance. On the creation of the show, Marjorie writes, "One day long ago, I stood up to cross the room. As I stood, I heard a song in my head. It had melody and words. Where had I heard that song before? On the radio? In a show? On television? I couldn't place it. After a while, I came to understand that what I was hearing was original with me. It was a moment I'll not forget. A beginning. A discovery of the most intimate sort. And so the process began..."

The cast includes Amanda Tong (Chelsea), Courtney Brady (Her Unconcious), Mara Jill Herman (Her Fantasy), Matthew Taylor (Her Man), Michaela McGowan, Kaylee Olson, and Akina Kitazawa. Music directed by Larry Spivack.

Daughter of Society has a run time of 75 minutes without an intermission. Performances are September 24 at 9:00 pm; September 25 at 6:15 pm; and September 28 at 4 pm. Ticket price is $25.00, general admission, or $23.00 at the door, cash. A portion of the ticket price is donated to a charity of the purchaser's choice. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4251507.

Watch here to find out how our cast would define Daughter of Society in one word: https://vimeo.com/361845475





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You