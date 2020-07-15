Monk Parrots Presents Streaming Premiere of AFTER AN EARLIER INCIDENT

N.E.S.T (Now Enjoy Streaming Theater) by Monk Parrots will present the Streaming Premiere of After an Earlier Incident (A Dyschronic Romeo and Juliet), an experimental play exploring the concept of hauntology, i.e., the past inside the present. Taking a cue from philosopher Jacques Derrida, After an Earlier Incident searches for a way to become unstuck in history by blending various Romeo & Juliet tellings (Mariotto and Gianozza, Pyramus and Thisbe, et al.) with music, choreography, text, and visual art. Originally presented as a World Premiere in 2013 at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in New York, the streaming schedule is July 21 (YouTube Premiere) through July 28, 2020 on MonkParrots.org and the company's YouTube channel.

The cast includes Jessie Dean (Choregus), April Evans (Juliet), John Harmon (Benvolio and Friar Lawrence), Morgan Hooper (Romeo), Michael Howell (Tybalt), Joey LePage (Mercutio), Mariah Ilardi-Lowy (Shakespeare), and the voice of Luke Leonard (Capulet).

The creative team includes David Todd (Playwright), Luke Leonard (Director and Designer), Marie Yokoyama (Lighting and Set Design), Alison Heryer (Costume Design), Michael Howell (Sound Design), Jessie Dean (Dramaturg), Allee Tejeda (Properties Design), Joey LePage (Assistant Director), Sheree V. Campbell (Production Stage Manager), and Mariah Ilardi-Lowy (Assistant Stage Manager).

For more info visit www.monkparrots.org.

