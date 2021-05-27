Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mike Burstyn to Join ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK This Sunday

The event will feature Shura Lipovsky, Dr. Helen Beer, Mendy Cahan, Binyumen Schaechter and more.

May. 27, 2021  
This Sunday, May 30th at 2 pm, the Congress for Jewish Culture will host ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK, a 120th birthday celebration for renowned Yiddish bard Itzik Manger. This very special virtual event, presented in conjunction with the California Institute for Yiddish Culture & Language, Ot Azoy London, the League for Yiddish, and Yung-Yidish of Tel-Aviv, will feature an international ensemble of Yiddish luminaries with readings, music and discussion, revealing why Itzik Manger has such an inspirational, enduring legacy.

Scheduled participants in ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK will include Los Angeles-based Mike Burstyn (Succeeded Jim Dale in Broadway's BARNUM, starred as Mike Todd in the Tony-nominated AIN'T BROADWAY GRAND, and Off-Broadway in LANSKY [for which he won the Outer Critics Circle Award] and THE ROTHSCHILDS); Shura Lipovsky ('Adrienne Cooper Dreaming in Yiddish' Award-winning singer, Amsterdam); Dr. Helen Beer (Itzik Manger biographer, London); Ruth Levin (Leading Israeli interpreter of the Yiddish song, Tel Aviv); Mendy Cahan (SON OF SAUL, A FILM UNFINISHED; Tel Aviv); Binyumen Schaechter (Conductor of the Jewish People's Philharmonic Chorus; Composer of NAKED BOYS SINGING! & THAT'S LIFE!; New York); Gitl Schaechter-Viswanath (Author & poet, SUDDEN RAIN: YIDDISH POEMS; Bergen County); Sharon Bernstein (Cantor, Sha'ar Zahav; Palo Alto); Shane Baker (the best-loved Episcopalian on the Yiddish stage today, New York); and Miri Koral (Founding Director of the California Institute for Yiddish Culture & Language, Los Angeles).

Itzik Manger (1901 - 1969), legendary poet, dramatist, novelist, and enfant terrible of Yiddish literature, is perhaps best known for his MEGILE-LIDER ("Megillah Cycle," 1936) in which he recast the traditional Purim play as dramatic lyrics, and for writing the lyrics to "Oyfn Veg Shteyt a Boym" (On the Road Stands a Tree), one of the most beloved Yiddish songs of all time. His works continue to be performed, analyzed and translated all over the globe.

Founded in 1948, the Congress for Jewish Culture (Executive Director, Shane Baker) is a secular organization based in New York City dedicated to its longstanding commitment to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide.

ITZIK AND THE GOLDEN PEACOCK will be available for viewing live via Zoom and Facebook Live: facebook.com/Kultur.kongres. For more information, visit www.congressforjewishculture.org.


