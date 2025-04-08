MicroTheater Reveals Details for 16th Season: El Reencuentro

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro SEA has announced its Spring 2025 SEAson, bringing bilingual performances, cultural exchanges, and dynamic theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages.

After over a year of renovations at The Clemente, Teatro SEA will continue its programming at Punto SEA, its intimate cabaret space, ensuring that theater lovers can still experience the magic of live performances.

SEA's Micro Theatre is New York's only program dedicated to presenting this unique, intimate format, offering emerging and newly arrived directors, writers, and performers a platform to showcase their work in a small, alternative space.

Returning for its 16th run this year, MicroTheater will be a showcase of four visionary directors. Gara Roda (Spain), George Riverón (Cuba), Martín Chamorro (Argentina) & Aksel Tang (Argentina) .Each director will present a short play spanning various genres, from musical theater to drama and comedy. Performances will continue, alternating every Friday from April 11 to June 13 at 8:00 PM.

Based on a short film by the same author, Aksel Tang's play will come to life this Spring during SEA's Micro-theatre Season 2025 as part of their playwright series.

"El Reencuentro" tells the story of three sisters who, after years of separation, reunite following the death of their mother. In this encounter, hidden truths emerge that challenge their ties and shared memories. In the heart of an Argentine family, the plot explores the complexity of family ties, where old grudges resurface in a journey of discovery and reconciliation.

With performances by Argentinean actresses Eliana González, Victoria Mora Raigorodsky and Carla Costabile

Performing on April 11th, April 25th, May 9th, May 23rd, May 30th at 8 PM.

This performance will be in Spanish.

Please Be Aware: Intimate internal events with limited space. RSVP is mandatory.

