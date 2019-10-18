Michael Colby Presents Staged Version of THE ALGONQUIN KID

Attention fans of NY nostalgia and the legendary Algonquin Hotel! On October 24th, award-winning writer Michael Colby will host a staged version of his popular book The Algonquin Kid. Michael's grandparents Ben and Mary Bodine owned the hotel from 1946 to 1987, and Michael virtually grew up there as a real-life counterpart to Eloise of the Plaza.

Joined by singer Maureen Taylor and special guests, he will share funny, poignant, and unforgettable stories about the hotel, augmented with a historical slide show and songs associated with the hotel that were written by the likes of Lerner and Lowe, Noël Coward, George Gershwin, and Mr. Colby himself, who penned the Off-Broadway hit Charlotte Sweet and other musicals there.

Michael Colby is the librettist/lyricist of such musicals as CHARLOTTE SWEET (Drama Desk Award nomination), TALES OF TINSELTOWN, NORTH ATLANTIC (Show Business Award), SLAY IT WITH MUSIC (off-Broadway & London), MRS. McTHING, THEY CHOSE ME!, and LUDLOW LADD.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.artful.ly/episcopal-actors-guild/store/events/18846.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (est. 1923) is a charitable organization dedicated to helping performers "of all faiths, and none" who are experiencing financial crisis. Throughout the year, EAG also hosts events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops. www.actorsguild.org. EAG is located at 1 E. 29th St. NY, NY.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You