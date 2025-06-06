Mia Pak, Lynn Craig and More to Lead 2nd Annual PRISM FESTIVAL OF NEW QUEER MUSICALS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Makers' Ensemble in Association with The Brick Theater & Judson Arts has revealed the full cast for PRISM: A Festival of New Queer Musicals premiering this June. The Makers' Ensemble and Judson Arts will present an exciting lineup of Off-Broadway newcomers, popstars, and celebrity drag performers for the 2nd Annual PRISM Festival of New Queer Musicals, an exhilarating festival coming to The Brick Theater and Judson Memorial Church this Pride Month from June 14th to the 28th. Performers include Mia Pak (Suffs, Three Houses), Lynn Craig (Cats, Lazarus by David Bowie), Aviva Jaye (Morning//Mourning, The Lydian Gale Parr), Wes "Klondyke" Oliver ("Take the Cake" Drag Competition Season 1 Winner, Sasha Velour's Nightgowns), and more! Full casting below:

be Like BONE

Book, Music, & Lyrics & Music Directed by Storm Thomas

Directed by nicHi douglas

Music Supervision by Rose Van Dyne

Cast includes: Evan Michael Smith as Narrator, Danyel Geddie as Footnotes, and Wes "Klondyke" Oliver as Singer.

be Like BONE is a neo-expressionist dissertation on early Black musical theater history. Told through eclectic rhythm, music and poetry, this musical details the lives of almost forgotten figures while pushing the boundaries of what musical theater can be. be Like BONE is a haunting work of gestural dance theater and an abstract look into our past.

See/Unsee

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Lila Blue

Additional Book & Dramaturgy by Ren Dara Santiago

Directed & Developed by Jillian Jetton

Music Directed by Noga Cabo

Cast Includes: Lila Blue as Hilma, Vickey Finney as Mama, Mia Pak as Anna, Gunnar Manchester as Man, Aviva Jaye as Georg/Cornelia, Raquel Chavez as Ananda/Segrid, and Caitlin Cobb-Vialet as Amaliel/Mathilda

Lila Blue and their ten-piece band conjure a grief ritual from the work and imagined life of artist Hilma af Klint. Surfacing where Blue's life overlaps with that of the pioneering painter and mystic—in queerness, in love, and in loss—SEE/UNSEE invites you (and any ghosts who might tag along) into a ferocious song cycle séance.

I Saw Them

Book, Music, Lyrics, & Music Directed by Laura Galindo

Directed by Alex Bush

Cast Includes: Laura Galindo as Graham, Via DeRoche as June, Annie Fang as Rieko, E.B. Hinnant as Peter, and Sarina Freda as Celine

Graham, June, Peter and Reiko know well what it is to be wandering through the kaleidoscopic intensity of queer friendship. Suddenly, they encounter the unknown. Graham reveals they have three days to decide if they're ready to leave this all behind; a prophecy from another world delivered to their Bushwick bedroom window. So, the weight of the universe is invoked and the value of life here on Earth comes into question. The colors, shapes, patterns of this quartet's shared life pours out.

Hong Kong After Midnight: The Disco Disco Musical

Book & Lyrics by Trevor K. Band

Music by Amos Wong

Directed by Dante Green

Music Directed by Yan Li

Cast Includes: Ted Guzman as Gordon, Lynn Craig as Agnes, Ray Kao as JJ, Celine Cheung as Gina/Starlet, Gabe Igtanloc as Bobby, Chun To Yeung as Richard/Ensemble, Cecilia Lau as Irene/Ensemble, Oliver Whitehouse as Dick/Ensemble, Haoyi Wen as Ken/Ensemble, and Connor McLean as Mike/Alan/Ensemble

In 1970s British Hong Kong, Gordon Huthart opened the legendary gay club Disco Disco—at the height of police crackdowns on gay men. Based on firsthand accounts, Hong Kong After Midnight follows Gordon's battle against police, triad gangs, and addiction as he and his community fight for a place to get together and dance in the city they call home. With a rollicking disco score that will send you dancing into tomorrow, Hong Kong After Midnight captures the highs and lows of parties and progress in a colonial city fast approaching its handover to China.

The Makers' Ensemble is a Brooklyn-based resident ensemble of multi-hyphenates. We create and cultivate Live Arts. We celebrate and value the differences in our cultural, educational, social, and identity backgrounds. We provide programming and support for emerging artists to realize their creative dreams in collaboration with the resident ensemble. It's important to us that the rooms we create are diverse, the work that we make excites us, and the collaboration we build is balanced. We use communal live arts to inspire the next generation of artists and audiences, ignite new passions, foster new relationships, and reimagine the future of Ensemble Practice.

Judson Arts continues the long tradition of arts ministry at Judson Memorial Church, a spiritual force in Greenwich Village for over 120 years, devoted to creative freedom, social justice, and progressive faith. From the acclaimed Judson Poets' Theater and Judson Dance Theater to today's Judson Arts programming, Judson embraces the necessity of art in our lives and nurtures an uncensored environment for innovative expression, considering all artists potential modern-day prophets who show us where we've been, who we are, and what we can become.

The Brick Theater is a not-for-profit dedicated to developing and presenting the work of pioneering emerging artists and career experimenters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. We are the artistic home for work that pushes boundaries and spans the ever-evolving spectrum of performing arts, theatre, dance, video, virtual reality, and visual arts. By nurturing emerging artists, sustaining ongoing relationships with frequent collaborators, and removing financial barriers for artists to create work, we create a diverse, accessible, and inclusive artistic community for the city's most daring artists. We welcome adventurous audiences with low-cost and sliding-scale ticket prices to make performances accessible to all.

The Makers' Ensemble Founding Artistic Director: Dante Green

The Makers' Ensemble Managing Director: Julie Cai

Judson Arts Artistic Director: Micah Bucey

Judson Arts Production Manager: Gregg Bellón

The Brick Theater Interim Artistic Director: Peter Mills Weiss

Runs:

June 18–22, 2025 — The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11385

June 22–28, 2025 — The Gym at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012

