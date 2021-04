MetropolitanZoom Presents One Year Anniversary Show

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom is presenting their free One Year Anniversary Show, on Sunday, April 11 at 9 PM Eastern / 6 PM Pacific. Say hello on the MetZoom platform to and your favorite artists that you've purchased tickets to see.

Entertainers, producers, and artists that you'll meet, see and hear:

Sara Zahn & Allan Kashkin, JayCee Driesen, Danny Bacher, John Minnock, Dave Konig, Maria Schafer, Janelle Allbritton, Jeff Franzel, Pamela Clay, Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow, Minda Larsen, Zurin Villanueva, Karyn Levitt, Sandi Durell, Luana Sandoval, Pam Renna, Vivian Reed, Vanessa Racci, Laura Wazen, Suzanna Ross, Carlo Thomas, Tony Kessler, Lina Orfanos, Trip Kennedy, Christiaan Padavan, Teresa McClean, Emma Campbell & Samantha Levine, Paul Stancato, Kirsten Lonnie, Lois Beekman Oliveira, Maria Giorgio, Queen Diva, Francesca Amari, Bob Greenberg, Andy Kahn, Debra Cook, Jeff Harnar, Carrie Jackson, Will FriedwaldCole Davis, Ella Smith, Cheryl Ann Allen,, Eric Michael Gillett, Eddie Bruce, Rosemary Loar, Meri Ziev, Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton, Michele Vallone, Mary Dimino, Jenna Esposito, Warren Schein

YOU WILL RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK IN THE CONFIRMATION EMAIL AFTER YOU PURCHASE YOUR TICKET.

TIME OF SHOW:

London 12 am+1

N.Y.C. 7 pm

Chicago 6 pm

Denver 5 pm

L.A. 4 pm

For more information click HERE.