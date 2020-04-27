MayDay Festival Features Socially Distanced New Work

Cyberspace - #MayDay, an Online festival of new work, will commence on Friday 5/1 and Sunday 5/3/20 via Zoom. The online festival, produced by Best Version of Yourself, emerges in response to social distancing measures brought about by the current pandemic and Jonathan Larson's assertion that, "The opposite of war isn't peace / it's creation."

On Friday 5/1/20 from 9-10pm, #MayDay will launch with rehearsed readings of brief, new plays by Kris Brewer (Widows' Weeds, starring Candy Fox, Marci K. Weinstein), Lisa Dahlborg (Waiting to be Moved (starring Leigh Ann Scheider), Brian Dashew (A Gun for Mr. Richter, starring Eleni Hagen, Meghan Kane, Kevin Laibson), Brad Forenza (City Hall, starring Tricia Beyer, Laura Iacometta), and Jo Walker (Shirts, starring the author).

On Sunday 5/3/20 from 9-10pm, #MayDay will conclude with a rehearsed reading of Sinkhole, a one-act play by Brad Forenza, about political campaigns and the real or imagined fears they rouse. The principal cast includes: Duane Scott Cerny, Brian Dashew, Sara Eklund, Francesca Ferrara, Lou Vitulli, and Betsy Winslow. In an unintended and topical way, Sinkhole is an allegory that shines light on how fragile our bedrock often is.

#MayDay, an Online festival of original work, will be accessible via the following link:

· Friday 5/1/20 from 9-10pm (rehearsed readings of short, new plays): https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84185459003

· Sunday 5/3/20 from 9-10pm (rehearsed reading of Sinkhole, a one-act play): https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84185459003





