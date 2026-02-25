Fourth Culture Collective to Present THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE at NYC Fringe

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fourth Culture Collective will present THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE, a new musical comedy written by Jefferson Lind with music and lyrics by Sayali Gove, as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival. The production will be staged at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY).

Directed by Eleni Lefakis, the one-act musical runs approximately 60 minutes and will also be available via livestream. Tickets ($15) are available at frigid.nyc.

THE SEXIEST MAN ALIVE follows Erika Ripley, an intern-turned-editor at People Magazine, who embarks on a quest to determine the scientifically objective, robot-approved “sexiest man alive” in an effort to save the publication from collapse. Joined by an eager intern and a disgruntled former reporter, Erika’s investigation leads from a biology lab to western Russia, uncovering multiple contenders — including Emmy-nominated television star Timothy Olyphant. The musical satirizes celebrity culture, algorithmic certainty, and society’s fixation on ranking attractiveness.

The cast features Olivia Hight (Erika Ripley), Joe Nalieth (Keaton Finch), Ben Kaplan (Dr. Jefferson Prince), Tom O’Leary (Timothy Olyphant), Max Kay (Anatoly), Grace Verbic (Mindy), Henry Kerrey (Old Jeff), Sanjna Narayan (Gina Godbrick / Ensemble), Sarah Wolf (Dr. Melissa Vinterberg / Ensemble), Thor Anderskow (Al Gore / Ensemble), and Abigail Scharf (Student / Ensemble).

The creative team includes Giao Vu Dinh (Vocal Director), Emily Rubinstein (Choreographer), Aedan Harrod (Production Manager), Kat McLaughlin (Stage Manager), Renata Taylor-Smith (Lighting Designer), Nathalie Lam (Sound Designer), William Owen (Projection Designer), Megan Purcell (Costume Designer), and Alex Nobert (Props Designer).

Jefferson Lind is a New York-based playwright and improviser from Austin, Texas. Sayali Gove is a New York-based writer and composer whose previous works include Wendt Side Story, Good Omens, Forest of Sin, and Reality Check. Director Eleni Lefakis is an early-career director and producer currently serving as administrative apprentice at the Juilliard School’s Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts.

Founded by Lefakis and Nathalie Lam, Fourth Culture Collective supports early-career artists through collaborative projects exploring culture, identity, and belonging.

The New York City Fringe Festival is presented by FRIGID New York, with 100% of box office proceeds going directly to participating artists.