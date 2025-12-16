FRIGID Nightcap Returns With PRISM BREAK At Under St. Marks

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York will bring back its late-night variety series FRIGID Nightcap with PRISM BREAK, a one-night-only event taking place on Friday, December 26 at 10:30 p.m. at UNDER St. Marks in the East Village. The performance will be presented live with an in-person audience and via livestream.

Conceived as a response to conversations surrounding Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, PRISM BREAK positions itself as a rejection of neutrality in favor of full-spectrum expression. The evening centers queer, trans, and antifascist creativity across disciplines, embracing maximalism, specificity, and experimentation.

Produced and hosted by Edward Gibbons-Brown, FRIGID Nightcap is known for its unpredictable format, bringing together comedy, drag, music, burlesque, storytelling, and performance art under a single theme. Each edition features a rotating lineup of artists, with no two acts approaching the concept in the same way.

The PRISM BREAK lineup includes drag artist Ida Rider, performer Tom E. Tsunami with the piece Rainbow Under the Hood, cabaret artist Bobby Hedglin-Taylor, and performance collective The Strange Girlzz. The night will also feature the Nightcap Open Stage, offering short performances from emerging and established artists working across genres.

TICKETS

FRIGID Nightcap: PRISM BREAK

Date: Friday, December 26

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: UNDER St. Marks, 94 St. Marks Place, New York City

In-person tickets are $15 and include a complimentary glass of wine. Livestream tickets are available for $10.