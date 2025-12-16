THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical is Coming to The PIT

The Wayfaring Strangers are: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins.
Join The Wayfaring Strangers on the longest night of the year for an improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...
The Wayfaring Strangers' improvised bluegrass musical will take place on Sunday December 21, 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC.
