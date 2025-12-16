 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical is Coming to The PIT

The Wayfaring Strangers are: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins.

By: Dec. 16, 2025
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical is Coming to The PIT Image

Join The Wayfaring Strangers on the longest night of the year for an improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

The Wayfaring Strangers are: David CarlMorgan DeTogneSharon FogartyGreg KotisAyun HallidayMatt Higgins - Wayfaring Strangers Debut!, Peter McGibneyPiatt Pund, with special guest The Understudies.

The Wayfaring Strangers' improvised bluegrass musical will take place on Sunday December 21, 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC.




Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos