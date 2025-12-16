THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical is Coming to The PIT

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join The Wayfaring Strangers on the longest night of the year for an improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

The Wayfaring Strangers are: David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins - Wayfaring Strangers Debut!, Peter McGibney, Piatt Pund, with special guest The Understudies.

The Wayfaring Strangers' improvised bluegrass musical will take place on Sunday December 21, 7:00pm (running time 1 hour) at THE PIT NYC.