MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES Comes to Boomerang Theatre Company

Boomerang Theatre Company has announced the limited engagement of the award-winning playwright Gina Femia's MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES, directed by Scott Ebersold. A modern, queer retelling of Shakespeare's most famous tragedy, MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES will play for three weeks at The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY (502 W 53rd St, New York NY). Performances begin Friday, November 8th, and continue through Sunday, November 24th. Opening Night is Wednesday, November 13th (7:30pm.). Tickets are $30 and available at https://www.boomerangtheatre.org/shows-tickets/mercutio-loves-romeo-loves-juliet-loves/.

Ellie and Britt have been lifelong friends, lifelong haters of cheerleaders, and lifelong drama geeks, so when their All Girls Catholic School's drama club does Romeo and Juliet, they'll obviously be a part of it. But when Amber—a cheerleader with an injury—unexpectedly gets the lead across from Britt, Ellie's heart is turned upside down. Actually, all their hearts are.

Gina Femia's outstanding accomplishments cement MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES as a must-see event. As a celebrated playwright, their work has earned recognition on The Kilroys List and prestigious awards such as the Leah Ryan Prize, Doric Wilson Award, Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, and the Neukom Award in Playwriting. They have also received nominations for the Drama League and NYIT awards, cementing their reputation in the theater world. Beyond the stage, their debut YA novel Alondra was named a Best Book for Teens in 2023 and is a finalist for the Golden Kite award. With such an impressive body of work, Gina's latest play promises to be a powerful and captivating theatrical experience.

"I am so thrilled that Boomerang is producing MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES,” states Femia. “They are a beacon in the indie theater world and to have this very queer play, my love letter to theater in many ways, be part of their season is a highlight of my career."

MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES is the third play in Boomerang's nine-play “Super Season,” running from 2023 to 2026. This season features six new plays and three free productions of Shakespeare plays. By offering a long-term vision, the “Super Season” aims to provide stability for our artists and staff, as well as a clear roadmap for funders and donors.

The production stars Leah Nicole Raymond (LABrynth Theatre, Rattlestick Theatre ) as Ellie, Stacey Raymond (P.Carl's Becoming a Man at A.R.T.) as Britt, and Rocky Vega (TV's “The Equalizer” ) as Amber.

MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES is directed by Scott Ebersold. The production features design by Emmett Grosland, Sam Kaseta, Brynne Oster-Bainnson, and Derek Van Heel. The show is choreographed by Brad Landers. The production is stage-managed by Michelle Elizabeth and Assistant Stage Managed by Rachel McPherson. Publicity and Marketing Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

