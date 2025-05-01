MAYONNAISE RIZADAS AND GATORADE Will Conclude First Stage of Development With Staged Preview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a sold-out staged reading at La MaMa on Monday, April 28th, Mayonnaise Rizadas and Gatorade by Santiago Molina will hold a staged preview to conclude its first stage of development. The event will take place at La Galleria at La MaMa on Saturday, May 10th, at 7 PM (Doors open at 6 pm).

The play will stay within the boundaries of La MaMa, where it first began, to mark the conclusion of this first stage of development. For this staged preview, Molina will take on the lead role of the play, which has always been his intention, as Mayonnaise Rizadas and Gatorade is a fictional autobiography. He will be joined by other members of the cast who appeared in the staged reading, such as Martina Demaio, Boy Ewald, Anette Gonzalez, Jonny-James Kajoba, Daniely Martins, Braden Misiaszek, Irina Persan, Indiana Robinson-Dawes, and Max Langen.

The play, produced by Molina and Alison Zhang, is an exploration of identity, nostalgia, and the intersection of personal and cultural experiences, blending humor, multimedia elements, and dynamic performance. The sound design for the preview will be created by Gloria Gomez.

The objective of this staged preview is to give audiences a glimpse of where the play is in its development, while also attracting industry professionals for potential production in the upcoming year.

Synopsis: Mayonnaise Rizadas and Gatorade is a fictional autobiography. Greek mythology's Narcissus is waiting in a white, impersonal room for his diagnosis as his wings are falling. He then learns he has a hereditary terminal disease: unhappiness, most likely caused by the inability to love himself. But the disease doesn't end with Narcissus. Centuries later, he is reborn into Santiago, a lonely, gay man living in New York City whose grandmother just died, and who prays for his homosexuality to be removed from his body. Santiago, who is stuck in Limbo, now faces the imaginative possibilities of a life on Earth if he decides to live, or the reencountering with his diseased loved ones and historical martyrs if he dies.

Comments