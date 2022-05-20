MASTER OF TIME By M. Can Yasar Comes to Teatro Latea

After the successful workshop performance at New Works Series, this time M. Can Yasar is coming with a one-person musical "Master of Time" at Teatro Latea.

"Master of Time" is a journey of an immigrant man, physically and internally searching for home, belonging and love. Presented by New York Theater Festival, "Master of Time" is written, composed, and will be performed by creator M. Can Yasar. The show will be directed by Coleman Ray Clark, previous deputy director of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and artistic producer of The What Co. Theatre Company, music directed and will be accompanied on the piano by Drama Desk Award nominee for Outstanding Orchestration, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and the cello accompaniment will be played by the cellist and singer of Well-Strung the singing string quartet, Daniel Shevlin.

M. Can Yasar is from Ankara, Turkey. He is a New York based, actor, writer, and singer/songwriter. He performed his solo show "Smoke Point" at The Brick Theater as a part of Interrobang!? New Works Festival and his second step of the journey "A Hundred Dollar Bill" was performed at Theatre Row as a part of the United Solo Show Festival. The show was the recipient of "Best Autobiographical Show" award. He also performed "A Hundred Dollar Bill" as a part of the New Works Series at TADA Theatre. Most recently he debuted some of his original music at Don't Tell Mama directed by Lennie Watts. He is looking forward to bringing "A Hundred Dollar Bill" to The Tank this summer! Coleman Ray Clark is a director and producer who loves developing new plays and musicals. Recent directing includes PAPA (New Hazlett Theater), BLUE MARBLE: OR THE OWEN PLAY and BARE: A POP OPERA (The What Co.), WAZE (Playdate Theatre), and PARADE (The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues). He's had the pleasure to work with Can on multiple iterations of A HUNDRED DOLLAR BILL and he looks forward to more! Alumn of the Manhattan Theatre Club Jonathan Alper Directing Fellowship. Graduate of Marymount Manhattan College. Daniel Shevlin has made a multi-skilled career as an actor, singer, and cellist living in New York City. Most notably, he is the cellist of Well-Strung, the singing string quartet. He has performed in various venues across the globe and have been seen on The Today Show, The Amazing Race and Watch What Happens Live! He has also appeared Off-broadway in The Sandbox (written and directed by Edward Albee), has toured the U.S. and Asia in productions of Cabaret and Rent, and has worked regionally both as an actor and cellist in many theaters including the Arvada Center (CO), the Maltz-Jupiter Theater, Riverside Theater (FL), and Mason Street Warehouse (MI), to name a few. Yasuhiko Fukuoka is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His emotional, story-driven music has captivated audiences throughout the world. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica. As a highly accomplished Music Director Fukuoka has worked with Broadway's most celebrated artists. Highly sought after in New York City's Cabaret scene, Yasuhiko's arrangements continue to display both his versatility as a composer as well as a performing artist.

Tickets are available at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/master-of-time/ Performance take place at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St. New York, NY 10002

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.