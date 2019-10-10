Live Source Theatre Group To Hold Developmental Workshop Of WAR! A New Musical

Live Source Theatre Group announces that it will conduct a developmental workshop of the new musical WAR! later this month. Directed by Live Source Artistic Director Tyler Mercer, WAR! has music by Christopher Dieman, lyrics by Christopher Dieman and Gianfranco Settecasi, and a book by Gianfranco Settecasi. The workshop will be held October 16 - 21 at the ART/New York South Oxford Space, located at 138 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, which is also the new home base for the theater company. Industry Presentations will be held on Monday, October 21st at 1:00 and 3:00 pm.

In the darkly comic new musical WAR!, five individuals­ -- the administration's Chief of Staff, the Defense Secretary, a senator, a Russian arms dealer and a lobbyist -- meet 500 feet below the Pentagon one clear August evening. Each giddily anticipate the furthering of their own agendas during the top-secret meeting, but when news of the plummeting stock market make them realize their re-election prospects are at stake, the room's occupants, egged on by the lobbyist, fly into a fitful, spectacular plot to secure their power ... by deciding to start a good old-fashioned war. Now under the compulsion to destroy, the room's occupants reveal their innermost demons and darkest temptations as the world's powerbrokers. With a passionate musical score and a searing libretto, WAR! realizes our deepest fear: our existence hinges on the whims of a few scoundrels with a few buttons.

The cast includes John Blaylock, Christopher Dieman, Shannon Haddock, Jennifer Helen Morris, Gianfranco Settecasi and Daniel Patrick Smith.

The presentations will also feature costume designs by Live Source Theatre Group's inaugural Designer in Residence, Angela Harner.

The presentations are by invite only; contact tyler@live-source.org to inquire about reservations.





