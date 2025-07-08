Lauren Molina and More to Star in THE ROYAL PYRATE At Waterfront Barge Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polyphemus Productions will present the World Premiere of The Royal Pyrate, a new musical with Book by Chas LiBretto and Music and Lyrics by Jason Landon Marcus at the historic Waterfront Barge Museum, August 16-31.

The Royal Pyrate is a new musical that reimagines the 300 year-old love story between Sam Bellamy and Mary Hallet, a woman so ahead of her time she is accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. Based on the real life pirate Black Sam Bellamy, whose flagship 'The Whydah' sank off the coast of Cape Cod in 1717, only to be uncovered by explorer Barry Clifford in 1980.

Starring Maggie Lickani (Sunset Boulevard), Danny Hayward (Forbidden Broadway), Korie Lee Blossey (Aladdin, Cyclops: A Rock Opera) and Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages, The Skivvies) this 100-minute musical features an original score and lyrics by Jason Landon Marcus and a book by Chas LiBretto (Pulitzer Prize nominees for Cyclops: A Rock Opera). Directed by Emily Abrams (Mindplay, NYTW 2050 Fellow, Ars Nova's Emerging Leadership Fellow) the show blends sea shanty, roots rock, and pirate music for a score that will be performed by Jim Bertini, Charley Layton, Jason Landon Marcus, Charlie Bennet, Tais Szilagi, & Ellie Goodman.

Performances are scheduled on: Saturday, August 16 at 7pm, Sunday, August 17 at 7pm, Saturday, August 23 at 7pm, Sunday, August 24 at 7pm, Saturday, August 30 at 7pm, and Sunday, August 31 at 7pm.

Tickets ($35-$65) are available for advance purchase. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Photo credit: Dan Levine