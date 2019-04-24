La MaMa Presents La MaMa Kids Dance Event

LA MAMA KIDS - the Tony Award-winning theatre's popular performance and workshop series for youngsters and their parents - will present a one-day-only dance event, the LA MAMA MOVES! DANCE WORKSHOP on Saturday, May 18 at noon at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 E. 4 St.) in NYC.

In this workshop - which coincides with La MaMa's annual renowned festival of new dance works entitled La MaMa Moves! - participants will learn the basics of dancing with a partner, and improvisation, along with good old-fashioned rolling around on the floor, easy-to-learn choreography and how to have fun interacting with others through movement.

LA MAMA MOVES! DANCE WORKSHOP is under the direction of Dan Safer, a teacher, choreographer and performer who is artistic director of Witness Relocation, an internationally-known dance/theatre company based in NYC.

Curated by Denise Greber, LA MAMA KIDS has been presenting shows and creative workshops for children for six years, programs that feature imaginative interactive productions, theatre crafts and hands-on learning.

Admission to LA MAMA MOVES! DANCE WORKSHOP is $10 per child (tickets free for adult chaperones). To purchase tickets, call OvationTix at 212 352 3101 or visit the theater's website at www.lamama.org.

About La MaMa

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961. La MaMa has presented more than 5,000 productions by 150,000 artists of all nations, cultures, races and identities. Cultural pluralism and ethnic diversity are inherent in the work created on our stages. Here, artists find a supportive environment for artistic exploration, and audiences are part of the development of an artist's work over time.

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, and more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Ping Chong, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Warren Leight, Michael Mayer, Tadeusz Kantor, Bette Midler, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.





