LA MAMA presents, COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #154 TAYLOR MAC celebrating the career and achievements of American actor, playwright, performance artist, director, producer and MacArthur Fellow recipient TAYLOR MAC Saturday, June 8 at 3:00pm at The Ellen Stewart Theater (66 East 4th Street), in Manhattan.

COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #154 TAYLOR MAC is curated by Michal Gamily; moderated by Gabriel Berry; with panelists, Morgan Jenness, Melanie Joseph, Niegel Smith, Barbara Maier Gusten, Timothy White Eagle, and appearing on video, Machine Dazzle; live music by Matt Ray (Piano), Gary Wang (Bass), Viva DeConcini (Guitar), Bernice "Boom Boom" Brooks, and Greg Glassman (Trumpet).

Taylor Mac who uses judy (lowercase sic unless at the start of a sentence, just like a regular pronoun), not as a name but as a gender pronoun is a playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer. Judy's work has been performed in hundreds of venues including on Broadway and in New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Celebrate Brooklyn, and Playwrights Horizons, as well as London's Hackney Empire and Barbican, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, Los Angeles's Royce Hall and Ace Theater (through the Center for the Art of Performance), Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, The Melbourne Festival (Forum Theater), Stockholm's Sodra Theatern, the Spoleto Festival, and San Francisco's Curran Theater and MOMA. Judy is the author of many works of theater including, Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus which has just been nominated for 7 Tony Awards, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music , Hir , The Walk Across America for Mother Earth , Comparison is Violence , The Lily's Revenge , The Young Ladies Of , Red Tide Blooming , The Be(a)st of Taylor Mac , Cardiac Arrest or Venus on a Half-Clam , The Face of Liberalism , Okay , Maurizio Pollini , A Crevice , and The Hot Month and the soon to be premiered plays Prosperous Fools and The Fre . Sometimes Taylor acts in other people's plays (or co-creations). Notably: Shen Teh/Shui Ta in The Foundry Theater's production of Good Person of Szechwan at La Mama and The Public Theater, in the City Center's Encores production of Gone Missing , Puck/Egeus in the Classic Stage Company's A Midsummer's Night Dream , and in the two-man vaudeville, The Last Two People On Earth opposite Mandy Patinkin and directed by Susan Stroman. Mac is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, a Tony nominated playwright, and the recipient of multiple awards including the Kennedy Prize, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, the Herb Alpert in Theater, the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, 2 Bessies, 2 Obies, a Helpmann, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. An alumnus of New Dramatists, judy is currently a New York Theater Workshop Usual Suspect and the Resident playwright at the HERE Arts Center.

$10 Adult Tickets; $5 Student/Senior Tickets (+ $1 Facility Fee); Call Ovation Tix at: 212.352.3101 or online at: lamama.org/taylor_mac.





