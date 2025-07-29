La MaMa Archivist and Experimental Theatre Pioneer Ozzie Rodriguez Has Passed Away at 81

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Ozzie Rodriguez, a beloved figure in the experimental theater community and longtime Director of La MaMa’s Archives, has died at age 81. A playwright, actor, director, visual artist, and master archivist, Rodriguez passed away in New York City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Rodriguez’s work with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club spanned more than five decades. He first performed at La MaMa in 1967, stepping into a role for director Nelly Vivas, and went on to appear in new works by Sam Shepard, Shuji Terayama, and Lanford Wilson. In 1972, he became a Resident Director, collaborating with artists including Anna Deavere Smith, Ron Perlman, and Rhodessa Jones. He also toured internationally with the Great Jones Repertory Company.

In 1987, La MaMa founder Ellen Stewart appointed Rodriguez as Director of the La MaMa Archives, a role he held until his death. Drawing on his background in publishing at Knopf and Harper & Row, he meticulously organized and preserved a vast collection of original scripts, props, costumes, and records documenting La MaMa’s global impact on avant-garde theater. He was instrumental in connecting the artistic work to broader social and political movements, and his guided tours of the archives became legendary for their warmth, insight, and storytelling.

“Ozzie’s contribution to La MaMa, the Archive and to the Off-Off-Broadway movement cannot be overstated,” said La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo. “The Archive will continue because of his profound dedication. He was greatly loved by our entire artistic community. Our hearts are broken.”

Among his many honors, Rodriguez received a special Obie Award in 1995 for his work preserving La MaMa’s legacy. His curatorial achievements included La MaMa in Print: The Paper Trail, a four-gallery exhibition at Cooper Union. He also wrote plays including Madre del Sol/Mother of the Sun, for which he received the Distinguished Contributions to Hispanic Culture Award, and founded two experimental theater companies: North Shore Community Center in New York and Sol/Sun Experimental Theatre in Texas.

Born February 20, 1944, in the Bronx, Rodriguez grew up in a multigenerational Puerto Rican family and attended the High School of Performing Arts. His first professional theater job was in 1963, performing in The Immoralist alongside Frank Langella.

He is survived by his siblings Shirley Segarra, Rainee Morel (Stephen), and Robert Rodriguez (MaryAnne); his sister-in-law Rosanne Rodriguez; seven nieces, one nephew, six great nieces, four great nephews, one great-great nephew; and his goddaughter Casey McSherry and her mother, Maureen McSherry. He was predeceased by his brother Dennis Rodriguez and uncle Raoul Class.

A memorial will be announced at a later date.