Kitten Solloway to Appear On THE SUPER IMPORTANT SHOW This Week

The critically overlooked (and clinically underdiagnosed) star of "The Keepin' Cozy Show" Kitten Solloway will appear on Monday's episode of "The Super Important Show," a trivia and interview show on YouTube. The episode will stream live on Monday, October 17th at 8pm ET.

Ms. Solloway is expected to present her educated opinions on international news and promote her upcoming show at The Players Theatre this Wednesday, October 19th at 7pm in New York City, however, the musky and mercurial starlet has never been known to stick to the script (much to the chagrin of her previous directors, cast mates, and fellow passengers). This publication recognizes that Kitten Solloway's reputation as "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" and "America's Favorite Open Wound" are both well deserved. This will be Ms. Solloway's first appearance on THE SUPER IMPORTANT SHOW, a live weekly internet TV show discussing the importantly ridiculous topics of the day and playing silly games along the way. Ms. Solloway has been assured of her own physical and emotional safety, but the same cannot be guaranteed for the show's hosts, Dustin D'Addato and Heather Jewels Booth. "The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway" returns to NYC's The Players Theatre on Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00pm. "The Keepin' Cozy Show", an improvised 1950s TV special presented every other month at The Players Theatre, features a rotating cast of improvisers, actors, musicians, and otherwise talented performers warming themselves by the glow of "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" Kitten Solloway, played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst (Limetown, AquaNet & Funyuns, The Daphne Project). The cast for October 19th's show includes Langston Belton (PUFFS, Marvel Entertainment), Sal Joseph (The PIT, Impro-Vention), Maggie Metnick (Man Up, The PIT), and Robert Price (ComedySportz, The Rust Brothers).

THE SUPER IMPORTANT SHOW airs EVERY MONDAY @ 8pm ET on YouTube. The Super Important show is a live weekly internet TV show discussing the importantly ridiculous topics of the day and playing silly games along the way. The show is hosted by Dustin D'Addato and Heather Jewels Booth along with a rotating collection of some of the funniest comedians from around the country. Popular segments include "World, You Crazy", "What The Fact?" and "Would You Rather". https://www.youtube.com/c/SuperImportantStuff