<a href="https://ibb.co/pZj4gwN"><img src="https://i.ibb.co/sQ9shRc/unnamed.jpg" alt="unnamed" border="0"></a><br /><a target='_blank' href='https://emoticoncentral.com/category/listen'>listen emojis</a><br />

The critically overlooked (and clinically underdiagnosed) star of "The Keepin' Cozy Show" Kitten Solloway will appear on Monday's episode of Art Smackdown, a competitive art gameshow hosted by comedians Slaney Rose Jordan, Phil Casale, and Mark Stetson. The episode will stream live on Twitch this Monday, November 28th at 10pm Eastern.

While Ms. Solloway is known for her unbridled but ever-feminine talent as an actress, sources say the starlet is eager to don the mantle of judge and provide a fair and balanced ruling on the issue of objectively good art. She is also very much looking forward to the opportunity to commission some new art from Cara Mitchell and Gabe Herman, who have won the Art Smackdown titles of "Best Artist in the World" and "Audience Champion", respectively.

This is the starlet's first appearance on Art Smackdown, but not her first time on a judging panel. Fans and any real American will remember Ms. Solloway's guest appearances on popular television programmes such as [redacted], [redacted] and the infamous "wet picnic" episode of [redacted]. Ms. Solloway is looking forward to streaming live into homes and hearts around the world once more.

Ms. Solloway's appearance is a keen strategical move to both remind people she exists, and to promote her upcoming holiday spectacular happening this Saturday evening in the West Village.

December 3rd's performance - which is quite soon, actually - will feature several of Ms. Solloway's favorite tips and traditions for keeping cozy during the upcoming winter holidays. Rumor has it that Ms. Sollway will debut her newest holiday single during Saturday's show, possibly featuring a willing audience member (with no commercial conflicts in North American markets).

"The Keepin' Cozy Show", an improvised 1950s TV special presented every other month at The Players Theatre, features a rotating cast of improvisers, actors, musicians, and otherwise talented performers warming themselves by the glow of "Hollywood's Most Available Ingenue" and America's favorite open wound, Kitten Solloway, played by creator Annie-Sage Whitehurst (UCB, @SociallyDistantImprov, "Limetown").

The cast for December 3rd's show includes Rory Scholl (Amazon best-selling humorist, producer of ARTPROV), Sal Joseph (The PIT, Impro-Vention), Maggie Metnick (Man Up, The PIT), and Robert Price (ComedySportz, The Rust Brothers).

Art Smackdown

The gameshow streams on twitch.tv/ArtSmackdown from 10-11:30pm Eastern.

Tell some friends to tune in and play along!

Guest Judge: Kitten Solloway (played by Annie-Sage Whitehurst - @kittensolloway / @anniehyphensage)

Hosts: Slaney Rose Jordan (@slaneyrose), Phil Casale (@phil_casale) and Mark Stetson (@stetsondagain)

Best Artist in the World: Cara Mitchell (@carasketches)

Audience Champion: Gabe Herman (@audiogabriel)

and a new challenger to be announced.

For more about The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway: Saturday, December 3rd at 9:30pm

The Players Theatre 115 MacDougal Street NYC

Tickets available: 18+ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211695®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpe.c%2F11180023%2Fprm%2FBOTTOMSUP?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Standard Admission: $15 with code BOTTOMSUP Guaranteed 0% Audience Participation: $40, no code required, cowardice implied