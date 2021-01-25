Kingdommtc Announces 1st Anniversary Event

Kingdommtc has announced and invites everyone to their 1st anniversary event! The company was established last year before the pandemic, in spite of obstacles the company managed to still release original dramas for the stage! Join them Saturday February 20th, 2021 7:30pm EST for a special anniversary event.

The event features the World Premiere Drama, " HOLINESS", written and Directed by Nickolas The III. " HOLINESS" is set in Washington D.C. about a black mogul " Joseph", who owns a chain of Banks. Joseph navigates his success in the midst of Evil temptations and more. The new drama features thespians, Dre Coulibaly, Georgetta Buggs, Chantia Bailey and Joshua Sutton. In addition to the new drama, the event also features Surprise Special guests, and a special presentation for the new fragrance and essential oils, Empress's Diary. Empress's Diary EU De parfum and essential oils is named after the company's first produced full length drama! See this distinguished event on the brand's official Youtube channel, Kingdommtc.

Hosted by company model and actress, Fatima Tambadou. All guests and arts patrons are requested to make a donation to help support the company. Kingdommtc needs your support! Donate to the anniversary through Cash App $Kingdommtc or visit their website, Kingdommtc.com, and make a contribution by the donate link. For more info contact kingdommtc@gmail.com.