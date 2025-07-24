Jessica Phillips, Michael Park, and More to Star in Reading of New Musical DANDELION at Open Jar Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Evolving Door Theatre Company will present a reading of Dandelion: An Original Musical at Open Jar Studios in New York City on Tuesday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m. The new musical explores the intersection of family, mental health, and resilience through a heartfelt, humor-laced lens.

Dandelion features a standout cast including Jessica Phillips (Redwood), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Hannah Bonnett (FIVE: The Parody Musical), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Once Upon a One More Time), Sadie Wiskes, Felicia Boswell (Motown), Miranda Luze (Come From Away), and Aaron Arnell Harrington (Little Shop of Horrors).

With music and lyrics by Colleen Francis and a book by Jessica Francis Fichter and Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga, the musical has additional contributions from Sean Riehm and Bill Zeffiro. Fichter also directs the reading, with music direction by Steven Gross. Casting is by Robin Carus Casting, and Sharon Fallon Productions serves as executive producer and general manager.

“Dandelion is about the courage to grow in the face of adversity—and that's a story we all need to hear,” said director and co-writer Jessica Francis Fichter.