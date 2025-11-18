Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown And More To Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, HALF YOU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An industry reading of HALF ME, HALF YOU will be presented in New York on November 23 and 24, directed by Zhailon Levingston, who will return to the project ahead of his co-directing work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway in Spring 2026.

The new play by Liane Grant will be performed in two invitation-only presentations, with casting by Erica Hart and Tracey Conyer-Lee joining as associate director. The reading will bring together a company led by Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown, Pooya Mohseni, and Torée Alexandre.

HALF ME, HALF YOU examines the meaning of womanhood across identities while tracing an unexpected love story set against a backdrop of political fracture and conflict. The play opens in New York in 2017 as the marriage of Jess and Meredith, an interracial gay couple, is tested amid rising national tension. Sixteen years later, the arrival of Maya, a biracial British teenager navigating the aftermath of America’s second civil war, alters Meredith’s life and deepens the play’s intergenerational perspective.

The readings continue the play’s development following its acclaimed Off-West End staging and festival honors.