Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeanne Dorsey's THE KIT: MADE BY MARTHA Will Have Premiere Reading as Part Of The Alfred P. Sloan 2023 First Light Festival

Performances are on May 7th (3pm) and 8th (7pm) in New York City at Alchemical Studios.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Jeanne Dorsey's THE KIT: MADE BY MARTHA Will Have Premiere Reading as Part Of The Alfred P. Sloan 2023 First Light Festival

Bechdel Project and Ensemble Studio Theatre will present the world premiere reading of Jeanne Dorsey's play, The Kit: Made by Martha, directed by Jackson Gay, on May 7th (3pm) and 8th (7pm) in New York City at Alchemical Studios (50 W 17th St.) Reserve tickets here.

Commissioned by the Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science & Technology Project, and developed with support from Bechdel Project's year-long ROO Residency, The Kit: Made by Martha explores the life and work of Martha Goddard, inventor of the first standardized rape kit.

While working a crisis hotline for runaway teenage girls in 1972 Chicago, Goddard ponders how rape could be investigated as an actual crime rather than a made-up story. At a time when sexual violence in America is rarely prosecuted, her innovative thinking sets her on a path to create a powerful scientific procedure that could transform criminal forensics and bring justice to countless victims of sexual assault.

Dorsey's play deftly weaves Goddard's obsession with crafting miniatures (like those Goddard saw at the Art Institute) and her journey through the gritty world of sex crimes, the Chicago PD, a surprising alliance with Hugh Hefner's Playboy Foundation, and her own rape later in life which she ironically never reported.

The Kit: Made by Martha is a powerful reminder that even when we are flawed and seemingly unremarkable, we can still change the world.

This reading is presented as part of the 2023 First Light Festival, the EST/Sloan Project's annual presentation of new readings, workshops, and productions.

Jeanne Dorsey is a New York based writer of plays, screenplays, teleplays, and essays. Her plays have been produced at Ensemble Studio Theatre, SoHo Playhouse, Apartment A Theatre, The Play Group, Gilgamesh Theatre Group, and New Georges. Her essay "Motherhood, Adoption, Ambivalence" is included in No Kidding: Women Writers on Bypassing Parenthood published in April 2013 by Seal Press. Smith and Krauss, Heinemann Press and Applause Books have published her monologuess. She has received fellowships to Fundación Valparaiso in Spain, Ragdale, the Santa Fe Art Institute, Ucross, and the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts. She is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, the Dramatists Guild, Honor Role, and is a New Georges Affiliated Artist.

Jackson Gay has directed at regional theatres from coast to coast and is the co-producing artistic director of New Neighborhood, which recently joined forces with Rattlestick and The Commissary to produce Why Would I Dare: The Trial of Crystal Mason. New Neighborhood also produced Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report, which was featured everywhere, from the Los Angeles Times ("a live-theater summer sensation!") to Breitbart News ("the single most boring and pointless way to waste your time!"). Jackson holds an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama.

BECHDEL PROJECT (Maria Aparo, Lucy Flournoy, & Jens Rasmussen, Co-Creative Directors) is a non-profit feminist arts incubator based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Founded in 2015 to tell stories that pass the Bechdel test, the programming has expanded to include script Development through their ROO Residency and FIFE Fellowships, Education offerings of their "life-changing" workshops and residencies for universities across the country, and Advocacy that supports the anti-sexism work of other organizations through various partnerships and Bechdel Project's free community space program.

The Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul & Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) is a not-for-profit theatre focused on developing and producing original, provocative, and authentic new plays to engage and challenge our audiences. Founded in 1968 by Curt Dempster, EST has grown to a dynamic community of over 650 artists and has a prolific and energetic history of discovering and nurturing new voices and supporting artists throughout their creative lives. EST is committed to collaborative processes and is dedicated to inclusion across all aspects of identity and perspective by acknowledging and working to end systemic marginalization and oppression at all levels of the organization.

The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) is a New York-based philanthropic organization that makes grants for research and education in science, technology, and economics. Sloan's program in Public Understanding of Science and Technology, directed by Doron Weber, aims to integrate the two cultures of science and the humanities by supporting an array of original works such as books, radio, television, film, theater, and new media. In addition to EST's flagship initiative, Sloan's theater program supports the Manhattan Theatre Club, The National Theatre in England, and L.A. Theatre Works' Relativity, an ongoing series of the best science-themed radio plays. For more information visit sloan.org or follow @SloanPublic on Twitter or Facebook.

The EST/Sloan Project (Graeme Gillis, Program Director; Linsay Firman, Associate Director), a pioneering collaboration between the Ensemble Studio Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, is designed to stimulate artists to create credible and compelling new theatrical works that explore the worlds of science, technology, and economics and to challenge existing stereotypes of scientists and engineers in popular culture. Since its inception in 1998, the EST/Sloan Project has commissioned, developed, and produced over 350 staged plays involving over 1,000 playwrights, actors, choreographers, composers, and theatre companies nationwide.



Theater For The New City Presents A Musical Inspired By The Emperors New Clothes Photo
Theater For The New City Presents A Musical Inspired By The Emperor's New Clothes
'A Stitch in Time,' a new musical that modernizes 'The Emperor's New Clothes,' will fill the kingdom -- or at least the Cabaret -- at Theater for the New City with song and comedy June 22 to July 9.
Photos: First Look Inside QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL At Secret Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look Inside QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL At Secret Theatre
The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have released photos of the Queens Short Play Festival 2023 at The Secret Theatre.
LOTNY to Present AMERICAN ONE ACTS in May Photo
LOTNY to Present AMERICAN ONE ACTS in May
The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will present American One Acts, a double bill, conducted by Gregory Hopkins and directed by Philip Shneidman, from May 31 - June 4, 2023 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.
Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month
Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short's (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.

More Hot Stories For You


Jeanne Dorsey's THE KIT: MADE BY MARTHA Will Have Premiere Reading as Part Of The Alfred P. Sloan 2023 First Light FestivalJeanne Dorsey's THE KIT: MADE BY MARTHA Will Have Premiere Reading as Part Of The Alfred P. Sloan 2023 First Light Festival
April 5, 2023

Bechdel Project and Ensemble Studio Theatre will present the world premiere reading of Jeanne Dorsey's play, The Kit: Made by Martha, directed by Jackson Gay, on May 7th (3pm) and 8th (7pm) in New York City at Alchemical Studios
Theater For The New City Presents A Musical Inspired By The Emperor's New ClothesTheater For The New City Presents A Musical Inspired By The Emperor's New Clothes
April 5, 2023

'A Stitch in Time,' a new musical that modernizes 'The Emperor's New Clothes,' will fill the kingdom -- or at least the Cabaret -- at Theater for the New City with song and comedy June 22 to July 9.
LOTNY to Present AMERICAN ONE ACTS in MayLOTNY to Present AMERICAN ONE ACTS in May
April 4, 2023

The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) will present American One Acts, a double bill, conducted by Gregory Hopkins and directed by Philip Shneidman, from May 31 - June 4, 2023 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.
Columbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This MonthColumbia School Of The Arts to Present THE GROUP This Month
April 4, 2023

Columbia University School of the Arts will present DeAndre Short's (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2023) production of THE GROUP.
Kakilang Presents Si Rawlinson's New Comedy Dance Theatre Show, SAVING FACEKakilang Presents Si Rawlinson's New Comedy Dance Theatre Show, SAVING FACE
April 4, 2023

A new comedy dance theatre show exploring stories of invisible illness, private struggle and what happens when being professional collides with being human…
share