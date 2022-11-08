Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents ALWAYS IRVING BERLIN

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with ALWAYS Irving Berlin on Sunday, November 20th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

Always Irving Berlin kicks off the holiday season as November's Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook show at Dizzy's Club, and is a swinging celebration of the songs of America's most legendary songwriter.

Starring Grammy award winner Debby Boone, Broadway showstopper Darius de Haas and rising star Anaïs Reno will also feature a multi-generational band of all-stars. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set includes Berlin classics like, Cheek to Cheek, There's No Business Like Show Business, Let's Face the Music, Be Careful, It's My Heart, Let Yourself Goand more.

With great songs, a few stories, it's an informal Dizzy's Club Sunday blowout, and a snazzy sail into the holiday season. Music Director Joe Davidian is complemented by an all-star rhythm section of Jay Leonhart on bass (Judy Garland, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra) and Jerome Jennings on drums (Dee Dee Bridgewater, Count Basie Orchestra, Sonny Rollins) with rising star Abdias Armenteros on tenor saxophone (Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, New Jazz Underground).

Ms. Winer said: "We're thrilled that our new Songbook Sundays shows have immediately become so wildly popular. The world now is such a giant "Yikes"- bringing musicians, vocalists and audiences together at Dizzy's for the pure joy of it is a happy, healing balm, and we couldn't have imagined how much fun we'd have making this new community. We're so happy Songbook Sundays will continue in 2023. It'll be a blast."

Winer will interweave breezy chat and stories about Irving Berlin and the songs we will be hearing.

"Songbook Sundays" began on May 22nd of this year with "Got Gershwin;" A Salute to Cole Porter (July 17th), Duke Ellington (September 11th); concludes with Irving Berlin (November 20th), and will continue with celebrating Rodgers and Hart (February 5). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $35, with student tickets available at $20. There is a $21 food/drink minimum. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208084®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F2022.jazz.org%2Fsongbook-sunday-always-irving-berlin?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1