Jay O. Sanders, Jess Gabor, And Alison Cimmet Set To Star In ANY MINUTE NOW At HERE Arts Center

"Any Minute Now" has announced its first workshop production hosted by HERE Arts Center and reveals the complete cast and creative team.

"Any Minute Now" is written by Alix Sobler and directed by Peter Jay Fernandez. The production is produced by Bonfire Theatre Group. The cast includes Alison Cimmet (Kowalski, She Loves Me, Gary, The Big Sick), Jess Gabor (Shameless, School Spirits, Christy, The Fears), and Jay O. Sanders (This World of Tomorrow, Purlie Victorious, Girl From The North Country, His Three Daughters).

The world is burning. An innocent man sits in jail. The laws of physics are unraveling... But it's when the Campbells are suddenly reunited after 40 years that things get really weird. "Any Minute Now" is an 80-minute, mind-bending, dark comedy that explores what happens when one American family is brought face-to-face with past mistakes and a future that's irreversibly doomed.

Full creative team includes Emmie Finckel (Scenic/Props Designer), Bill Toles (Sound Designer), Choice Plasencia (Lighting Designer), Siena Zoe Allen (Costume Design Consultant), Jack Woods (Production Manager and Technical Director), Cherie B. Tay (Production Stage Manager), Benjamin Papac (Associate Producer), Ka-Ling Cheung (Associate Director), and Mace Cowart (Marketing and PR).

Performances begin January 15th at the Dorothy B. Williams Theater at HERE Arts Center and continue through February 1st. Tickets on sale now.

Art by Carly Ann Rogers