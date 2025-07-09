J Harrison Ghee To Star In Roger Q. Mason's NIGHT CITIES Presented by National Queer Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



J Harrison Ghee will star in the staged reading of Night Cites, written by acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason. The reading is being presented as part of the Cherry Picked new play reading series with National Queer Theater on Monday, July 14 at 6pm at The Cherry Grove Community House & Theater in Fire Island.

A young Bayard Rustin-before Civil Rights Movement fame-must choose between his private desires as a queer Black man and his public calling as an agent of social justice and civic change. Set against the vibrant labor movement of the 1930s and 40s, this piece embraces the musicality, dream imagery, and liberation of jazz playwriting to explore one man's quest for complex humanity in a world that limits who we are to how we can be used for the good of others.

The reading will be directed by Karl Hawkins (boy meets boy meets girl at A.R.T./New York) and feature J Harrison Ghee (Tony Award winner for Some Like It Hot), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise on Broadway), Ashton Muñiz (The Inheritance on Broadway) and Kamal Sehrawy (What in the Actual F__k? at NYTW) with Stage Directions by Geoff Hill. Admission is FREE with RSVP, www.nationalqueertheater.org/cherrypicked.