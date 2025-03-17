Isabel Monk Cade's New Solo Show MY WAY [The Morning-After Pill, A Retrospective] Comes to El Barrio's Artspace PS109

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Isabel Monk Cade's new solo show 'MY WAY [The Morning-After Pill, A Retrospective]' will run for three performances Saturday 3/29 @ 8:00PM, Sunday 3/30 @ 2:30PM, and Monday 3/31 @ 8:00PM at El Barrio's Artspace in New York City. Directed by Joy Donze.

'MY WAY' is a retrospective solo show of one woman's experiences with the morning after pill. The show begins after a H*nge date with 'Bushwick Charlie' where a condom gets lost inside of Isabel. It's there, in Bushwick Charlie's Bushwick Bathroom, whilst wrist-deep inside her own vagina, that the retrospective begins as she recounts and relives each moment she's had to have this same solitary conversation with herself.

A darkly-comedic exploration of isolation, consent, and sexual autonomy, 'MY WAY' is universal for any person with a uterus and important for any person without one.

Each performance includes an opening act:

Saturday 3/29 @ 8:00PM features Melissa Rich ['Hoes With Feelings' Podcast, Writer: Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Gawker].

Sunday 3/30 @ 2:30PM features Marcia Belsky ['100 Tampons' Comedy Central].

Monday 3/31 @ 8:00PM featuring Toxic Shock [National Miss Comedy Queen Finalist 2024].

Isabel Monk Cade is a writer/actor/producer of theatre, film and essay from NYC. As an actor, she has performed at NEW INC at The New Museum, Irish Rep, CSC, Vineyard Theatre, Playhouse on Park, among other spaces. Most recently, she wrote and directed Recess' Zero Proof Craft 'Cosmo' advertisement.

Joy Donze is an award winning Actor/Director based in Brooklyn. Recent directing credits include: Rocky Horror (Pendragon- BroadwayWorld nom for Best Direction of a musical) Parentheses (Frigid festival- Winner of the 2023 Queerly award & Best two hander) Handmaids Tale: The Musical Parody (Kennedy center & The Cutting room) In search for Elaina (The Players Theatre.) As an Artist, Joy specializes in the development of new narratives with an emphasis on queer and female identified stories. Recent acting credits: POTUS at The Geffen Playhouse, THE CAKE at Crescent city stage. LGBT proud. www.joydonze.com

Comments