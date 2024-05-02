Interactive Musical Comedy, TRUTH, DARE, OR LESBIAN to be Presented by Off the Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At a sleepover nearly two decades ago, a group of girls were deciding on their next game, when suddenly- it hit them: "truth, dare...or lesbian." Everyone agreed...and then no one chose "lesbian." Years later, former sleepover participant Emily Drossell is committed to realizing the game that never fully came to be (and making up for her belated queer awakening). And what better way to do so than through interactive musical comedy in an adult sleepover setting?

Ask some truths, request your dares, and offer any and all interpretations of the "lesbian" option as we play a round of the always original "Truth, Dare, or Lesbian!"

Select ticket-buyer responses will be devised into the show! The earlier you buy, the more likely you'll see your very own truth, dare, or "lesbian" at a performance. The production will star Emily Drossell and George Luton and is being directed by Mimi Warnick!

Sleep tight. Don't let the les-bugs bite.

Performances will take place May 17th, 18th, and 19th at 7pm ET at MEAUX SPACE

305 7TH AVE FL 17

NEW YORK, NY 10001

Ticket Links: https://offthelane.org/events/

