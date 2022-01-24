Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Inspirational Productions to Present GOD DON'T LIKE UGLY Reading

Jan. 24, 2022  

Joel " EL NINO " Roman's Inspirational Productions will present another reading, God Don't Like Ugly on April 16, 2022, 7:00pm at Teatro Circulo in New York City, located on 64 East 4th St.

God Don't Like Ugly is about how the entertainment business can be an ugly business if you don't know your identity in God. Will Brownie compromise her morals and have an identity crisis just to make her dream come to reality?

Tickets are $10 in advance at paypal.me/stagedreading or $6 at the door. Joel's It Ain't Easy Being Godly reading won Best play, Best Male performance, and Best Producer at The Virtual Fringe Festival in 2021.


