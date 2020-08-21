Infinite Variety Productions Joins Salon For Life In A New Immersive Project

No Play, Just Playing: Infinite Variety Productions - a leader in immersive theatre - joins Salon for Life in a way to go outside while remaining safe inside.

Ashley Adelman and her team were thrilled to be invited to be part of Salon for Life's "Object of My Affection." "Last week my two-year-old nephew took a sheet and two chairs and made a secret club. He spent two hours in there, plotting, playing, and pretending, and when he was done, he left," says Adelman, IVP's artistic director, about the chance to feel like a kid again, "Remember when your imagination could make time fly by?"

Audiences are invited to bring a photo, sound, smell, anything from when you were a child and you will be led censorially through a time you think you might have forgotten but - and she and her team promise - is still inside of you. Reconnect with your inner child, your sense of play and living in the moment. "To just...let go!"

Salon #1: August 29, 2020, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.: Object of My Affection Part I. A virtual salon to unlock past memories and your sense of play through a crafted censorial workshop with playwright/actor/director, Ashley Adelman.

Salon #2: September 12, 2020, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.: Object of My Affection Part II. A virtual salon to unpack our attachments to objects through loose parts play using the act of playing to either reconfirm or let go of attachments. We will use household objects that can be easily stored, manipulated, recycled, and/or disposed of safely. This workshop will be led by dancer/artist/educator, Sam Robbins.

No prior artistic experience is necessary for either workshop. Each workshop can be attended on a stand-alone basis.

Click here for more information about these salons and to register - https://www.salonsforlife.com/salons

All 2020.Life Interrupted Salons benefit creative workers and artists who have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to make a donation - https://www.salonsforlife.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5f301be19fded4095de38267

Salons for Life designs and facilitates creative learning communities for personal and social change. Our salons are pop-up creative retreats, which gather communities to experience arts and storytelling as gateways to healing, transformation and resilience building. The salons are experiential and highly participatory; they give individuals the opportunity to share and learn from lived experiences. During the pandemic, the salon project has moved online with a new series called 2020.Life Interrupted.

All proceeds from these events support artists, healing practitioners and non-profits, who are doing critical work in their communities around livelihoods, healing and resilience building. We have raised close to $8000 from community donations and disbursed over half of it as mutual aid since April 2020.

More information on the 2020. Life Interrupted fund can be found here.

