IndieSpace Doubles Down On Community Engagement Efforts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the beginning of 2025 IndieSpace, an organization established to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community, took a small but intentional pause-to breathe, to listen, and to realign their direction as an organization.

During this pause, IndieSpace gathered feedback directly from the indie theater community. In the midst of so much disruption, there is a growing need for mental health support, spaces to co-create and simply be together, support around project development and clarity in times of decision-making, and opportunities to connect and network through shared creative talent. This feedback inspired IndieSpace to refresh their programming in order to respond directly to the needs of the community. With this refresh to their community engagement programming, IndieSpace is not just introducing new programs-they're offering a clear vision for what's changing, why it matters, and how others can engage, support, or collaborate in what's to come.

"This is an exhausting and infuriating time for many people in our indie theater community and across New York City," said Executive Director, Randi Berry. "Many of us feel stretched thin, overwhelmed not only by the demands of our work but by the relentless churn of news and the communities that need our support. During times like this, we're trying to remember that staying connected - to each other, to purpose, to joy, to art - is an act of resistance. When you can, take a moment to breathe, to connect, and to remember that you're not in this alone."

"Beyond the Deep Breath and our continued reflection as an organization on how we respond to what's happening in our community, we've been focusing on evolving our programs with more intention," said Community Engagement Manager Joel Eduardo Guzmán. "Moving forward IndieSpace will be creating more ways for our community to connect and collaborate more meaningfully during these uncertain times."

In the spirit of building community IndieSpace will be offering a new Connection Lottery. Anyone who attends an IndieSpace gathering this year can scan a QR code at the event to be entered into the lottery. The winner will receive a $500 grant, to honor the time, energy, and presence they bring into our shared spaces. So much of our work as artists and organizers happens in the in-between moments-when we show up to meet, to listen, to imagine. At IndieSpace, we see those moments as vital. Whether it's online or in person, every time you join us, you help build the community we need.

IndieSpace Together

Wednesday, April 16 from 1pm-9pm

West Village Rehearsal Co-Op (68 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014)

IndieSpace's popular coworking program is getting a refresh! With a new name, a new vibe, and even more ways to build community. This new version reflects what really matters to artists: the conversations, the connections, and the space to be supported and inspired. The day is designed to be flexible, welcoming, and centered on the kind of connection that keeps our creative community strong. The event on Wednesday, April 16th will include a potluck, dedicated co-working hours, a hands-on art station, a fun low-key game night, and a chance to network and connect with fellow artists. Visit www.indiespace.org/together to learn more.

The team from Privy Producing Collective (Theresa Buchheister, Julia Greer & Bailey Williams) will be on site during the co-working hours on Wednesday, April 16th to offer support to artists working on their projects-from dreaming stages to budgeting, grants, hiring, marketing, and planning actionable next steps. They specialize in helping artists turn ideas into productions.

The next IndieSpace Together event will be on Wednesday, May 14th at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211) as part of Mental Health Month.

The Builders Series

We're excited to introduce The Builders Series-a reimagined version of our former Small Budget Organizations Call. With a new name and refreshed format, this space is designed for artists and cultural leaders who are actively building something meaningful, often while navigating limited resources and doing it all. This series features quarterly, curated digital gatherings focused on a specific topic and led by a guest expert who brings depth, clarity, and lived understanding of the challenges small, artist-led organizations face. Each session will center around a specific topic relevant to indie theater producers with a deep dive with a vetted guest expert, followed by an open Q&A.

Sarah Benvenuti, CEO & Founder of Benvenuti Arts, will be the featured guest for the first edition of The Builders Series on Tuesday, June 3rd from 4-5:30pm. Additional events in the series will be offered on September 2 and December 2.

IndieSpace is currently seeking sponsors and partners to support The Big Give, their annual event which awards $1000 Pay-Your-People Grants by lottery to hundreds of indie theater producing organizations, venues, and artists. The 2024 event will be on Thursday, December 4 at Judson Memorial Church. Interested individuals and organizations should contact IndieSpace's Community Engagement Manager, Joel Eduardo Guzmán at joel@indiespace.org.

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. By contributing a nickel per ticket from their shows to a pot of money for funding, the indie theater community could create a method of self-sustainability and could rethink philanthropy and the process of grant making. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, community resources and advocacy, the Fund supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists.

Since its founding, IndieSpace has: consulted with 90+ companies and venues making real estate decisions, including The Tank, FRIGID New York, The Chain, The Wild Project, Wooster Group, and Classical Theater of Harlem; helped 18 organizations sign new leases; saved seven theaters from being closed or repurposed; created four real estate operation partnerships; walked two venues through the purchase of their permanent homes. During Covid, IndieSpace supported over 50 venues navigating their leases by helping them stay open, and also provided over $1.7M in relief grants to the indie theater community. In 2023 IndieSpace opened the West Village Rehearsal Co-Op with HERE Arts Center, New Ohio and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. This 99-year lease for $1 per year will serve over 1,500 artists per year. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York www.indiespace.org

Comments